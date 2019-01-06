Help from the Student Advocacy Resource Center at UM

The University of Montana Student Advocacy Resource Center at Curry Health Center offers a 24-hour Support Line: 406-243-6559.

"If you have experienced sexual assault, relationship violence, bullying, intimidation, or discrimination, SARC is here to help you," notes the SARC website.

"Our services are comprehensive and we actively listen, believe in, assist and support our clients. Based upon your decisions and choices, we also provide referrals, connections and advocacy within the justice, medical, and social service systems.

"Our work is personal for you and your circumstances. All our services are confidential and free."