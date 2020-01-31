Open house to discuss South Avenue reconstruction

The City of Missoula, in partnership with WGM Group, is conducting an open house meeting for a proposal to reconstruct South Avenue from 36th Avenue to Reserve Street.

The open house will be held Tuesday, Feb. 4, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. in the Gallagher Board Room at Community Medical Center. The public is invited to visit project displays, ask questions, and provide comments on the project. Project team members will be available for discussion.

Proposed work includes reconstruction of South Avenue to City of Missoula Complete Street standards. These improvements include curb and gutter, drainage structures, a westbound bicycle lane, sidewalk on the north side of the road, a shared use path on the south side of the road, and added turn lanes east of 31st Avenue.

Opinions, comments and concerns may be submitted in writing at the meeting, by mail to Project Manager Trevor Iman, at 1111 E. Broadway, Missoula, MT 59802, or by email at timan@wgmgroup.com.

