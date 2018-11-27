Five years ago, the greater Missoula community started work on a plan to reduce traffic fatalities and injuries by 25 percent.
Since then, those fatalities and serious injuries have dropped by 35 percent, according to Scott Randall, a project manager for Robert Peccia and Associates. Tuesday night, he’s helping to host an open house with the Metropolitan Planning Organization to evaluate the effectiveness of the strategies and identify the changing traffic safety needs in Missoula and portions of Missoula County.
“In 2013, we identified three emphasis areas to focus on — impaired drivers, unrestrained occupants and unsafe intersection crashes,” Randall said. “Underneath each area were a series of strategies identified to make improvements. The city and [Montana Department of Transportation] and other safety partners were tasked with focusing on those areas and what strategies might work.”
Both Randall and Aaron Wilson, Missoula’s transportation planning manager, said they’re still crunching the data, and they’re not sure if the drop in serious accidents comes from safer vehicles or some of the many roundabouts and other safety improvements now present in Missoula.
“One benefit of this plan is that we’ve been tracking data, and getting crash data, so we can look at trends over time. That’s one thing we will present at the meeting,” Wilson said.
Understanding the data trends can be tricky. Wilson notes that one intersection may have a high number of crashes, but also have high traffic volumes. However, another intersection may have less traffic, but still have a high number of crashes.
“The lower volume with a higher crash rate may mean you have some specific problems to address there,” Wilson said.
The group already has used the data for some specific improvements, like flashing lights at intersections along the Bitterroot bike trail, but they’re nowhere close to looking at improvements on South Russell Street, where a pedestrian recently was seriously injured after being hit by a vehicle.
According to Ben Weiss, the bike/pedestrian program manager for Missoula, there have been 21 reported crashes on South Russell between 2007 and 2017, with at least 17 assumed to be directly related to the pedestrian crossing there. The majority of the accidents occurred during daylight in clear, dry conditions, Weiss wrote in a memo to the City Council.
“We haven’t gotten to that level of detail in that update,” Wilson said. “We are looking at what are the causes of crashes and the highest emphasis areas, such as what are the factors that are the greatest risk to people on the road.”
The study area for the Community Transportation Safety Plan includes all of Missoula and stretches north to Evaro, west to between the Wye and Frenchtown, east to Turah and south past Lolo.
Randall said Tuesday night’s open house is an opportunity to share their findings with the public in an informal setting. People are encouraged to drop by the City Council chambers at 140 W. Pine St. between 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. to share their concerns and comments, and to learn more about the planning process and subsequent actions.
Randall and Wilson noted that changes in crash trends, mitigation strategies, innovative technologies, and federal requirements prompted the need for a new look at transportation safety issues within the Missoula metropolitan planning area. They added that the transportation safety group also wants to know if those three areas of emphasis are still important to Missoula-area residents, or if they’ve been replaced with other issues like distracted driving, speeding, or large truck traffic.
“This is more policy and broad-brushed than being specifically focused on one intersection or roadway. It’s the big picture,” Randall said.
Still, Wilson hopes that people will bring ideas of places where they believe have important safety issues for all modes of transportation, and whether those are related to the design of the facilities or the behaviors of people.
“I want them to be prepared to look at the data and compare it with their perceptions and see if it’s the same or different,” he said. “This is just the first kickoff public meeting. We’ll have at least one or two more meetings where we get into more details, decide on what should be our emphasis and follow up with meetings on how to address those areas.”
Randall said he hopes that people who can’t make Tuesday night’s open house will fill out an online questionnaire at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/MissoulaCTSP
“Their input will help guide our decisions,” he added.
Wilson expects the updated plan to be adopted by the summer 2019.
“The more people are involved, the more effective we are,” Wilson said.