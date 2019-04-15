Public meetings in St. Regis and Superior are on tap for next week to discuss a resurfacing project on Interstate 90 next year.
The Montana Department of Transportation is hosting the first one Tuesday, April 23, at the St. Regis Community Center, 209 Lobo Loop, and the second on Wednesday, April 24, in the Superior High School, 410 Arizona Ave.
The meetings will be identical drop-in formats. Those interested can stop by any time between 4 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.
The project will resurface nine miles of concrete pavement, repair shoulders, and repave the Sloway Road interchange ramps at Exit 37. The work is expected to be completed in summer 2020.
To sign up for construction email updates, text REGIS to 42828. Questions and comments can be sent to Brandon@rbci.net or by phone at 406-465-3350. Find more information at www.mdt.mt.gov/pubinvolve/stregis.