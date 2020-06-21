Open table, open heart: Susie Risho lives for hospitality

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

In a world where everyone seems crammed into some exclusive political or social tribe, Susie Risho keeps faith in the spirit of open hospitality.

The longtime Missoula educator and artist has fed and housed hundreds of people, sometimes for a single meal and sometimes for years of shared residence. Her guests come from the sidewalks of Missoula to the far corners of the planet, from the depths of poverty to the peaks of prosperity. Now 74 and somewhat isolated by pandemic safety concerns, Risho looked back on her years of reaching out and searched for ways to explain the spiritual roots of her dedication.

“It’s a mystery,” she said. “If you want to delve into it, you have to give up part of yourself that holds you down in chains. It’s a way of being transformed by the love of Christ, to mold your attitude into grace — a free, undeserved gift. I think it permeates every person we meet.”

That calling to shelter and sustain wasn’t always obvious, Risho said. She grew up in the Boston area as the child of a botanist mother and a geneticist father, who didn’t go to church but did attend ethics symposiums every Sunday. Religion and spirituality came later after long consideration and a few bouts of homelessness in her own experience.