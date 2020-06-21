Open table, open heart: Susie Risho lives for hospitality

In a world where everyone seems crammed into some exclusive political or social tribe, Susie Risho keeps faith in the spirit of open hospitality.
The longtime Missoula educator and artist has fed and housed hundreds of people, sometimes for a single meal and sometimes for years of shared residence. Her guests come from the sidewalks of Missoula to the far corners of the planet, from the depths of poverty to the peaks of prosperity. Now 74 and somewhat isolated by pandemic safety concerns, Risho looked back on her years of reaching out and searched for ways to explain the spiritual roots of her dedication.
“It’s a mystery,” she said. “If you want to delve into it, you have to give up part of yourself that holds you down in chains. It’s a way of being transformed by the love of Christ, to mold your attitude into grace — a free, undeserved gift. I think it permeates every person we meet.”
That calling to shelter and sustain wasn’t always obvious, Risho said. She grew up in the Boston area as the child of a botanist mother and a geneticist father, who didn’t go to church but did attend ethics symposiums every Sunday. Religion and spirituality came later after long consideration and a few bouts of homelessness in her own experience.
“I was searching for another dimension, seeking along Eastern mystical paths,” Susie Risho said. “That brought me to Christianity when I got here in Missoula.”
The result is a personality that, according to longtime friend Tom Benson, greats everyone like a new best friend.
“I first met Susie in a choral group back in the '90s,” said Benson, executive director of Arts Missoula (then known as the Missoula Cultural Council). “She was hosting a group of singers from Angola during one of the Missoula International Choral Festivals, and I remember going to her house and it was so lively. They’ve always opened their house to anybody, any time.”
Susie shares that sense of hospitality with her husband, chef and educator Ray Risho. Susie said while Ray has always had an outgoing expression of hospitality in his religious faith and through numerous restaurant businesses, she has expressed it through her art and relationships with individuals.
The couple moved here from the East Coast in 1968 when Ray came to study social anthropology at the University of Montana. As part of a church-related program, they started the Emmaus Road restaurant across South Avenue from Sentinel High School in 1972. They also started a sort-of commune in a two-bedroom/one bath house on Edith Street that occasionally held 24 people. Susie recalled one of them was a man named Rich who carried around a newspaper clipping declaring him “King of the Hobos.” Rich also carried in his backpack a collection of rocks — to remind him of all the places he’d been. The idea that someone who hauled his worldly possessions on his shoulder would include extra weight for sentimental reasons always stuck with her.
Foster children, friends of friends, people with disabilities, Friends of Jesus, aging seniors, international college students, Rainbow People, traumatic brain injury victims and vacationing tourists have all shared Susie’s table and garden. She compared her approach to humanity with her style of gardening — letting things run as they wish until they either blossom or outlast their welcome. Sitting in her Fourth Avenue yard surrounded by plum trees, honeysuckle, mountain ash, snowberry, basil and lilac, she enjoyed the fact most of the plants were either “volunteers” that sprouted unbidden or gifts from friends and visitors.
“If I see a weed patch get going, I just watch it for a while,” Susie said. “If I really don’t like them, I’ll pull them up. I use the same discernment with how far to go with some individuals.”
She approaches her art in similar fashion. Whether in ceramic sculpture, bookbinding, three-dimensional puzzle-making or painting landscapes in vibrant colors based on Biblical passages, the collection that fills her house and many of the Rishos’ past restaurants runs as wild as the garden. By one estimate, her house exterior has 16 separate colors.
That tendency of Susie and Ray Risho to be there when someone needed a place or a meal was commemorated with an award from Arts Missoula celebrating their endeavors in 2008. That year, in addition to the choral festival activities, they helped raise about $32,000 for a variety of nonprofit organizations, mainly through charitable dinners at their home.
Opportunity Resources presented a similar honor in 2017 with its Eva Amundson Award for 30 years of dedication to people with developmental disabilities. And the University of Montana gave the Rishos its Community Recognition Award in 2003 for their work with international students.
In a memoir, Susie described her dedication to hospitality as following the principles of Jesus Christ: “Love your neighbor, the stranger, and the person who may be rejected by everyone else around you. Respect them. They are trying to live this life the best they can. The Lord loves them so much, and we want to reflect that.
“As hosts, we give guests honor, which is one aspect of good hospitality,” Susie went on. “We want to let the guest know it is a pleasure and an honor, and we appreciate having them in our home. We want to let them feel comfortable and welcomed.”
