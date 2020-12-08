Opinionators mourn Reynolds' passing

Reynolds also hung his opinions on his editorial chin. Missoula Mayor John Engen, who long ago worked in the Missoulian's print shop, recalled his refusal to hide behind the editorial “we” that newspaper writers often used to “lend gravitas and an almost otherworldly tone and importance to editorials by leaving them unsigned.”

“Sam balked at that,” Engen said. “Humans wrote editorials, he believed, and editorial writers needed to be accountable for their words in the same way editorial-page editors held government and others accountable for their words and deeds. So Sam signed his editorials.”

Reynolds’ reputation extended far beyond Missoula. In the Masthead, a national newsletter for opinion writers, John McClelland praised his example in the arena of political endorsements.

“Sam Reynolds of The Missoulian coined the phrase 'editorial transubstantiation' to describe the belief (incredible to him) that an unsigned editorial can express the opinion of something so impersonal as a newspaper,” McClelland wrote. “It was like the leap of faith, he said, that is involved in believing that bread and wine are transubstantiated into the blood and body of Christ.”