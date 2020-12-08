Opinionators mourn Reynolds' passing

Sam Reynolds, who championed hearty debate and public accountability on the Missoulian’s editorial pages, died at age 88 on Monday.
Reynolds joined the Missoulian in 1964 to lead the editorial page. He served there until 1990, giving a distinctive voice to the newspaper’s opinion section on everything from the valley’s once-horrendous air pollution to his own newspaper’s policy on political endorsements.
His wife, Beverly, preceded him in death on Dec. 23, 2019. They were married 62 years, sharing an assisted living home in Kalispell until the end.
John Talbot was the Missoulian’s publisher during much of Reynolds’ tenure. In the 1970s, the paper’s newsroom had nearly 40 reporters. Nevertheless, Talbot said Reynolds was usually the best-read part of the daily edition. That’s because Reynolds relished the opportunity to challenge the state’s powerful, whether politicians or industrialists like the Anaconda Mining Co. that used to own most of Montana’s big newspapers.
“One of our governors vetoed a piece of legislation that would help quite a bit cleaning up the air,” Talbot recalled. “Sam dropped into one of his editorials that the only reason the governor would have possibly vetoed that was he was on the payroll of the Anaconda Company. It’s very difficult to libel a sitting governor. That’s the kind of thing Sam did.”
Reynolds also hung his opinions on his editorial chin. Missoula Mayor John Engen, who long ago worked in the Missoulian's print shop, recalled his refusal to hide behind the editorial “we” that newspaper writers often used to “lend gravitas and an almost otherworldly tone and importance to editorials by leaving them unsigned.”
“Sam balked at that,” Engen said. “Humans wrote editorials, he believed, and editorial writers needed to be accountable for their words in the same way editorial-page editors held government and others accountable for their words and deeds. So Sam signed his editorials.”
Reynolds’ reputation extended far beyond Missoula. In the Masthead, a national newsletter for opinion writers, John McClelland praised his example in the arena of political endorsements.
“Sam Reynolds of The Missoulian coined the phrase 'editorial transubstantiation' to describe the belief (incredible to him) that an unsigned editorial can express the opinion of something so impersonal as a newspaper,” McClelland wrote. “It was like the leap of faith, he said, that is involved in believing that bread and wine are transubstantiated into the blood and body of Christ.”
But the ferocious judgment did not preclude a kind personality. Reynolds gave one student writer a priceless bit of advice by way of postponing a requested appointment: He couldn’t meet after high school was dismissed because that was his reading hour, and he would not stint on his daily research.
Tyler Christensen has held the Missoulian’s opinion editor chair since 2007. She said Reynolds welcomed her to the post, and encouraged her to find her own voice even as readers kept warning her about the size of the shoes she had to fill.
“‘The editorial page of the paper and its editor Sam Reynolds informed us, inspired us and confirmed our intent to move to Missoula even in the dead of winter,’ wrote one Missoula couple in a letter I received in 2009,” Christensen said. “They enclosed one of Sam’s columns, a frequent favorite, originally published in August 1983 and republished every summer for many years afterward. In it, Sam answers the question, “What is it we find in Montana?
“It has to do with the tie between the people and the land,” Reynolds wrote. “It has to do with sound and feel. Montana hums. The sound has feel. The sound we hear is from the land, and it takes years of living here to hear it, to feel it enlace your soul. …
“This isn’t our land. This land is its own. We belong to it. It has possessed us, willing captives who hear its hum and must respond with love.”
