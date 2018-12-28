Birding trunks available statewide

Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks offices and state parks across the states have received birding trunks from the Jean Smith Estate this winter. They include:

• Bannack State Park

• Travelers' Rest State Park

• Fort Owen State Park

• Painted Rocks State Park

• Chief Plenty Coups State Park

• Flathead Lake Ranger Station within the Wayfarers Unit of Flathead Lake State Park

• Makoshika State Park

• Lewis & Clark Caverns State Park

• Lone Pine State Park

• Missouri Headwaters State Park

• FWP Region 1 Headquarters

• FWP Region 2 Headquarters

• FWP Region 3 Headquarters

• FWP Region 5 Headquarters

• FWP Butte Area Resource Office

• FWP Lewistown Area Resource Office

• FWP Havre Area Resource Office

• In addition, binocular trunks already exist in FWP regional offices in Great Falls, Glasgow, and Miles City.