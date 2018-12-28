It took some leverage to get this package down the chimney.
Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks offices across the state woke up to trunkloads of bird-watching gear this Christmas, with best wishes from a longtime Helena bird lover. Each contained 20 high-quality binoculars, copies of "Sibley Birds West" guidebooks and a folder of lesson plans for organizing outings.
The trunks came from the Jean Smith Estate in memory of the Carroll College ornithology professor.
Smith died in 2015 aged 83. In addition to regular involvement with the Montana Audubon Society, she also contributed to the Talking Books Library, Montana Historical Society and other nature-focused organizations. She frequently led field trips with Last Chance Audubon in Helena, and created a collection of bird skins still in research use at Carroll College.
“She was an avid outdoorswoman herself,” FWP Region 2 spokeswoman Vivaca Crowser said. “Her personal mission was introducing new people to birding.”
Classroom teachers, youth group leaders and other outdoor-related organizations can check out the trunks for public use. While the agency has lots of trunks of wild animal pelts, tracks and other artifacts to show indoors, the birding trunks are designed for outdoor use.
“One of the main reason those trips don’t happen very often is it’s hard to round up enough binoculars to make it fun for the group,” FWP non-game wildlife specialist Torrie Ritter said. “If you only have five binoculars for 20 people, it’s not as fun. You don’t get to look as long when you’re passing them around so you don’t see the behaviors. You don’t get to watch it sing.”
More than 400 species of birds inhabit or regularly pass through Montana, including 40 waterfowl, 43 shorebirds, 15 owls and 93 designated rare species.
“Birding is a nice way to get people interested in the outdoors and the natural world,” Ritter said. “It can seem kind of intimidating because it’s so complex. This was really a unique contribution for someone to make.”