Optimism, concerns as Missoula County gives COVID-19 vaccination update

It became difficult for the state to determine the weekly capability of health care providers, in part due to the volume of requests. Now, the team is able to have weekly meetings with local health care providers and then turn around and make a recommendation on the number of doses needed.

"We talk about the current situation, we talk about any limitations, any barriers, any issues they have," Beck said. "And this really becomes an opportunity for providers to help each other."

One example of this, she said, was with All Nations Health Center. The center had vaccines on hand and had identified the client base, but lacked vaccinators. Missoula County's health department was able to work with that need.

Beck also lauded the online portal at covid19.missoula.co, which has helped streamline information. Missoula County also runs a seven-day-a-week call center from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., which is designed for people who either are not comfortable accessing the internet or who do not have access.

In a separate meeting, Missoula County Health Officer Ellen Leahy and Incident Commander Cindy Farr gave an update to the county commissioners, stressing concern about a recent jump in positive cases in Missoula. Recently cases have been added at a rate between 10 to 15 per day, with Thursday's positive tests up to 29.