Optimism, concerns as Missoula County gives COVID-19 vaccination update

Missoula County officials are stressing patience as more doses of the COVID-19 vaccine are expected to become available soon.
As of Monday, 16,367 people in Missoula County have received their first dose of the vaccine, while 8,763 have received their second.
Office of Emergency Management Director Adriane Beck provided an update from the Vaccine Coordination Team on Thursday to Missoula County Commissioners and outlined the continuously evolving process as vaccination coordination has become more centralized.
"It's important to know where we've been, as far as how many doses we've administered and kind of looking at our rearview mirror so that informs us where we need to go and when it makes sense to start looking at the current phasing we're in and any or modifications to that," Beck said. "Does it need to be opened up more and when is the appropriate time to do so?"
Supply has been the biggest issue since the beginning of the COVID-19 vaccination rollout. Missoula County received around 1,500 first-dose vaccines per week at the beginning of the rollout and has seen that number steadily increase, Beck said.
Around 1,170 first-dose COVID-19 vaccine appointments will be available, according to a press release from Missoula County on Thursday. Appointments will be available starting at 1 p.m. Friday until they are full.
"It's kind like getting a concert ticket, unfortunately," Beck said. "When we put those appointments up online, they go very quickly and we understand that's frustrating for folks."
New centralization efforts have helped the vaccine coordination team. As of now, there are two ways for Missoula County to get vaccines — through the federal government allocation run through the state and direct access to the federal allocation by private health care providers.
Vaccines are distributed based on state population. Supply disruption has also recently been an issue due to severe cold and storms in the Southern United States.
"It's still an extremely limited amount based on our population, but it will get better and we will start to see some of these providers come online," Beck said.
Much of the early work of the vaccination coordination team has been related to "situational assessment" and to create an operation plan.
Last week, Partnership Health Center was announced as one of 250 federally qualified health care centers that would have direct access to vaccines. This will increase the overall supply in Missoula County, as those distributions are not allocated by population.
The vaccination coordination team has also recently been able to take on more of a liaison role with health care providers to the state Department of Public Health and Human Services. Until last week, providers had to fill out a request and send it to the state DPHHS. The state would then look at those requests and determine vaccine distribution.
It became difficult for the state to determine the weekly capability of health care providers, in part due to the volume of requests. Now, the team is able to have weekly meetings with local health care providers and then turn around and make a recommendation on the number of doses needed.
"We talk about the current situation, we talk about any limitations, any barriers, any issues they have," Beck said. "And this really becomes an opportunity for providers to help each other."
One example of this, she said, was with All Nations Health Center. The center had vaccines on hand and had identified the client base, but lacked vaccinators. Missoula County's health department was able to work with that need.
Beck also lauded the online portal at covid19.missoula.co, which has helped streamline information. Missoula County also runs a seven-day-a-week call center from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., which is designed for people who either are not comfortable accessing the internet or who do not have access.
In a separate meeting, Missoula County Health Officer Ellen Leahy and Incident Commander Cindy Farr gave an update to the county commissioners, stressing concern about a recent jump in positive cases in Missoula. Recently cases have been added at a rate between 10 to 15 per day, with Thursday's positive tests up to 29.
"It's a little concerning, especially as we're starting to see increases in some of our fellow larger jurisdictions, like Gallatin County, who are starting to see an increase as well," Farr said. "This could potentially be the beginning of the next spike and we'll have to keep an eye on that."
Farr said the county has the capacity to test and was looking at doing some surveillance testing.
She mentioned concerns with three new variants of COVID-19 and said early research has show the virus has the ability to evade natural immune system responses. Basically, if a person has had COVID-19 before, they may not be protected against a different strain.
Capacity for testing different variants is small in Montana, but new protocols have been submitted to the state lab to increase testing for them. Right now, it's just been spot checking, Farr said.
Leahy noted Missoula County has been far behind other large counties in the number of cases when adjusted for population.
"We want to continue to protect our population, our hospital workforce, not be a variant generator," Leahy said. "And so we're looking at that comparison to the state average and comparison to other large counties and using that, because we don't want that gap to start to close."
Jordan Hansen covers news and local government for the Missoulian. Contact him on Twitter @jordyhansen or via email at Jordan.Hansen@Missoulian.com