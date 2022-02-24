Options for cannabis that don't require smoking

When consumed responsibly, marijuana can provide a plethora of mental and physical health benefits. But the typical method of smoking to ingest it may counteract those positives with negative effects on the body.

Combustion can also be inconvenient, inefficient, or undesirably odiferous. Consequently, there’s a high demand for non-smoking cannabis options, making them more accessible than ever.

One of the simplest ways to enjoy ingesting without ignition is in the form of edibles. Although the classic pot brownie might be the first food that comes to mind, gummies and lozenges are a popular option at most dispensaries due to their portability and longer shelf life. Also caramels, chocolates, cookies, macarons, and even savory hot sauce have made their way onto local marijuana menus.

But food isn’t the only way to get the green inside your digestive system. The active compounds in marijuana can be extracted into a tincture by using alcohol to separate the plant from the product. The result is a concentrated liquid that can be added to a beverage or taken by itself. A similar process is used with oils or fats to create pill-like capsules or topical salves.

When applied outside the body, such as in a salve or lotion, cannabis can be effective in reducing muscle aches and pains. Topical methods such as this do not get the user high, but the same compounds that affect the mind have anti-inflammatory properties when applied to the body.

Vaping marijuana is another non-smoking way to consume the compounds without burning the plant, although at first glance it may seem similar to lighting up. The key difference is in the temperature; hot enough to release the active compounds into a smokeless vapor, but not enough to actually combust.

Some vaporizers are designed to be used with plant matter, or flower, without burning it. Other styles are intended to be used with marijuana extracts such as oil or rosin, which can be purchased on their own or as pre-filled cartridges. Vaporizers, or vapes, are typically portable and sized like a large pen, although beefier "countertop" styles can be a better investment for frequent use.

Keep in mind that different methods of marijuana consumption will have different effects on the mind and body, even when sourced from the same plant or strain. Edibles and tinctures may take longer to "kick in," for instance, but can feel more intense and sustained than a smoking session.

When trying a new method or product for the first time, it’s wise to start with a small portion in a safe location, get comfy, and allow time for the body to acclimate and the mind to catch up. It’s far more pleasant to find yourself wanting for more, instead of for less.

