New details were released by police regarding a Missoula collision that killed a 21-year-old motorcyclist on Friday evening.

At about 9:30 p.m. on Sept. 1, a Ford pickup truck was turning left from Cregg Lane to go north on Orange Street when it collided with a motorcycle, according to Missoula Police Spokesperson Whitney Bennett. The motorcycle was driving south.

The biker was wearing a helmet, Bennett said, and impairment wasn’t a suspected factor in the crash. The pickup driver was a 74-year-old man.

First responders gave the motorcyclist medical care on-scene, but he was transported to a hospital where he was declared dead.

The driver was not arrested, Bennett said. Missoula police detectives are still investigating the crash.