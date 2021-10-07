Orange Street underpass to be closed for night work next week

The Orange Street underpass will be closed from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. from Oct. 12-14 for work in coordination with Montana Rail Link, a release from the city's public works department said on Thursday.

The underpass will be closed to all traffic, including vehicles, bicycles, and pedestrian traffic during that time frame. The underpass will be open to traffic during the day.

The statement encouraged drivers who normally utilize the underpass during nighttime hours to seek alternative routes. Informational boards will be setup along I-90 and along Orange Street.

