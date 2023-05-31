Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The Missoula Public Works and Mobility Department’s Street Maintenance crews, in coordination with the Montana Department of Transportation, will repair the ramp areas of the Orange Street underpass on June 5 and 6, weather permitting.

The project will require northbound traffic on Orange Street to be detoured at Spruce Street from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on both days. The underpass will be open to southbound traffic during work hours, and the street will be fully open to traffic at all other times. The sidewalks through the underpass will be open during construction, but the noise levels in the underpass could be quite high, according to a press release.

The project involves milling off the degraded asphalt followed by repaving portions of the ramps on both sides of the underpass.

Maps of the suggested detour route options are available on the city’s website at ci.missoula.mt.us/2681/Street-Maintenance-Projects. Please note that North Second Street East remains closed to through traffic due to a water main replacement project. For more information on the water main project, visit ci.missoula.mt.us/2668/Water-Projects.

More project information and updates, if needed, can be found at ci.missoula.mt.us/2681/Street-Maintenance-Projects.