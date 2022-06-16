Oregon couple reported missing in between Montana, Idaho

An Oregon couple traveling to Polson from Idaho was reported missing by Lake County law enforcement on Wednesday.
Kimberley Leo, 57, and Terry Leo, 66, were last heard from at Kooskia, Idaho, on the afternoon of June 14, according to a Lake County Sheriff's Office Facebook post. The two told friends they were looking for a camping spot in Idaho before driving to meet family members in Polson on June 14.
The couple is driving a dark gray 2019 Ford F-350 with Oregon license plate number 611NDR. Lake County Sheriff Donald Bell has asked that people notify law enforcement if the vehicle is spotted.