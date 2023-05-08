The Missoula Historic Preservation Commission will hold its annual Historic Preservation Awards Ceremony on Thursday, May 11, 5:30 - 7:30 p.m. at the Missoula Art Museum.

This event will celebrate the efforts of individuals and organizations who have contributed to the preservation and enhancement of historic buildings, structures and landscapes in Missoula.

The event is open to the public and free of charge. Refreshments will be served following the ceremony.

The Commission will honor these organizations and residents with awards:

Residential Restoration: Gregory Kennett, for his project at 226 S. 6th St. E. Exterior Restoration: St. Francis Xavier Church

Adaptive Reuse: Relic Gallery