Original Governor’s Mansion opens for tours June 1

The Montana Historical Society is pleased to announce that tours of the Original Governor’s Mansion and museum are resuming.

The Original Governor’s Mansion reopens June 1, after being shuttered for the past year due to the pandemic. Guided tours are offered Tuesday through Saturday, beginning every hour on the hour from noon until 3 p.m. Masks are preferred, but not required.

Admission is $4 for adults and $1 for children. Cash and exact change are preferred.

Tours are limited to groups of 10 or fewer. The Original Governor’s Mansion is at 304 No. Ewing in Helena.

The museum remains open for self-guided tours. Exhibits include featured art by Charles M. Russell; the Neither Empty Nor Unknown gallery, which explores Montana at the time of Lewis and Clark; and Montana Homeland, which examines how people worked, played, raised families, and built communities.

Guided tours of the museum may be available with reservations. The museum is in the Montana Historical Society building at 225 N. Roberts in Helena.

Museum admission is $5 for adults, $1 per child. The family rate is $12.

Call 406-444-4794 to check on tour availability, or if you have any questions.

