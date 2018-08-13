What do you bring to a grizzly bear adoption?
Gummi bears, of course.
Susan Reneau packed a bag of the treats to see off three orphaned grizzly bear cubs from the Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks rehabilitation center in Helena before they may depart for Quebec later this week. The cubs will grow up in a new bear display at the Zoo Sauvage de Saint Felicien, in large part thanks to Reneau’s adoption efforts.
“I’m not going to kiss them, although I would like to,” Reneau said on Monday. “They’re gorgeous grizzly bears. I’m going with a bag full of goodies for the caregivers.”
Reneau, a hunting book author and wildlife activist from Missoula, learned that FWP might have to euthanize the cubs if a facility couldn’t be found to house them. While black bear cubs can often successfully be returned to the wild, young grizzlies in captivity quickly associate people with food and pose a potential hazard if released. The rehabilitation center and affiliated Montana WILD education center don’t have resources to house adult grizzly bears.
“She was instrumental,” FWP bear manager Jamie Jonkel said of Reneau’s networking efforts. “She connected us with folks who were well-connected in the zoo world. She got us to Stuart Strahl (of Chicago Zoological Society) and Strahl really pulled some strings and made some phone calls.”
Strahl got the attention of Saint-Felicien conservation director Christine Gagnon, who was in the middle of expanding that zoo’s bear habitat. It now includes a new den space for the three cubs.
The three bears, nicknamed Larry, Curley and Moe, lost their mother to a roadkill accident along Highway 200 on June 5. At the time, they weighed about 20 pounds apiece. A month and a half later, they’re pushing 70 pounds each.
“When I got there, they were eating lots of avocado and watermelon, lots of other fruit,’' Reneau said. “They also got fish, but they don’t like some fish. They’re kind of picky.”
Donations from local grocery stores have been supplemented with food bought through contributions from a couple of foundations affiliated with the state agency, according to FWP spokesman Greg Lemon. The nonprofit groups helping out are the Foundation for Animals and Montana Outdoor Legacy Foundation.
While the adoption possibility was announced in early July, the final permitting paperwork didn’t come through for a month. The bears will remain on permanent loan from Montana. Zoo Sauvage de Saint-Félicien is a member of the Canadian Accredited Zoos and Aquariums, the Canadian equivalent of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums in the United States.
Not all grizzly cubs get so lucky. Confederated Salish and Kootenai tribal wildlife officers had to euthanize a cub last month after its mother and two siblings were killed in another vehicle collision on Highway 93 south of Ronan. That made the first half of 2018 one of the worst ever for grizzly mortalities in Montana, with 27 killed or lost to the wild in the Northern Continental Divide Ecosystem.
“The berry load in FWP Region 2 is a driving force for some of these fatalities,” Jonkel said. “There’s so much chokecherry and service berry to eat, but they’ve got to cross these highways to access those food sources. The best habitat is intersected with four-door bullets speeding by every five minutes. That’s why it’s so important to get these wildlife crossings in.”