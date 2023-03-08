An emaciated yearling bear has another chance at life after being captured in the Ninemile area Tuesday and sent to a wildlife rehabilitation facility in Helena Wednesday.

The male bear, which got into a chicken coop at the McCormick Ranch and feasted on eggs, is just the latest episode in a winter of abnormally high bear activity around the Missoula and Blackfoot valleys. Perhaps due to a food failure for bears across the state, central-western Montana has seen a lot of black and grizzly bears holding off on hibernation until mid-winter, emerging from hibernation in mid-winter, or foregoing hibernation altogether.

This particular bear was likely one of as many as 40 cubs orphaned last fall because of the food failure, according to Jamie Jonkel, a bear management specialist with Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife & Parks Region 2.

The bear, now just barely a yearling, probably "was denned up … and what little fat reserves he did have he used up, and started to fade away," Jonkel said. "The muscle mass was being consumed by his body, so he had to come out. He had to find food."

The bear weighs about 20 pounds. A yearling emerging from a den should weight 60–80 pounds, Jonkel said, noting that there's also a chance the bear stayed out of a den, and out of sight, all winter before venturing to the ranch.

"He just kind of appeared out of nowhere," Jonkel said.

"I was feeding my pigs and birds, and there were no eggs in the coop where there normally are eggs, and the straw was disturbed," Michaela McCormick said Wednesday. So she opened a larger door into the coop and peeked inside, "and he was maybe 12 inches from my nose."

But the little bear hardly moved, she said — it just looked up at her. The family unsuccessfully tried to haze the bear out with noise. While they were indoors, they spotted the bear eating livestock feed alongside their chickens and pigs without disturbing the animals. But it retreated inside the coop at the sight of humans.

"He was just very happy and cozy inside," she said. "He was just so sweet and little and thin. His mom had just kicked him out, so we really wanted to see him live."

It's not clear whether the bear (named Patty Bear by McCormick's three children) will survive — but it is probably getting its best chance at life. Jonkel said that FWP's Montana WILD Wildlife Rehabilitation Center in Helena generally doesn't accept yearling or older bears — it only takes cubs. But "the little bear did get that reprieve, and (Acting Director Dustin Temple) said A-OK."

The little bear was already lucky: Many cubs orphaned last year died from natural causes or from being struck by vehicles. It's not likely that an orphaned cub survives winter, he said. And it was lucky to make it into the coop.

"He showed up yesterday at this ranch," Jonkel said Wednesday. "They had their guard dogs out and just by chance they brought them in. The guard dogs probably would've killed him."

Jonkel said this bear was the first he's aware of this year in the Ninemile area. It's also the first he's captured in 2023 and the first sent to the Helena facility this year.

"We tend to let Mother Nature take its course, but in this case it’s very extreme,” he said, adding that the Ninemile community wanted to see the bear saved.

McCormick said that bears often venture onto the ranch — sometimes at night she mistakes them for her Bernese mountain dog — but they generally don't appear so early in the year.

"We like the bears, we do our best to stay out of their way and let them be in their natural environment as much as possible," she said. "I was definitely interested in making sure he got a chance at life."

Her children, ages 9, 12 and 14, are glad too, she said: "There will be some cute thank-you letters coming to Helena soon."