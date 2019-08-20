The Missoula Osprey’s penultimate 2019 home stand is a complete loss. The Osprey announced Tuesday morning that the Pioneer League ruled home games scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday against the Idaho Falls Chukars will be played in Idaho Falls.
The move is due to the condition of the playing surface at Ogren-Allegiance Park after torrential rain on the brink of a Mumford & Sons concert on Aug. 11 combined to make the outfield unplayable.
“This results in a complete loss of the Osprey’s six game home stand scheduled from Friday, Aug. 16, to Wednesday, Aug. 21. After another long day of working on the field, the Osprey and their contractors could not get the field condition to meet the safety standards of Major League Baseball,” the Osprey announcement said.
Osprey vice president Matt Ellis said Tuesday morning the deep centerfield area that was under the stage for the concert was still the problem area.
“It is too soft for players to run through and make a play without fear of injury,” Ellis said. “We have not been able to get approval from the major league teams to play on the surface. The Pioneer League has ruled that we play the remaining two games of this home stand in Idaho Falls, so we are 100% sure the field can be playable for our last home stand. We will honor their wishes.”
The Osprey swept a doubleheader in Great Falls on Monday, 4-1 and 1-0 in eight innings, in games that were slated for Missoula. At 11-8 in the second half, they stand three games behind first-place Billings (15-6) in the Northern Division standings. Fourth-place Idaho Falls has already clinched a playoff berth by winning the first-half title.
Missoula will play doubleheaders in Great Falls on Friday and Sunday to make up for the other lost home games. They’ll play scheduled single games in the Electric City on Thursday and Saturday. After an off day next Monday, the Osprey conclude their regular season home schedule with a five-game home stand Tuesday, Aug. 27, through Saturday, Aug. 31.
“We thank our fans for their support and patience,” Ellis said. “We ask our fans to come out and support our team for the final regular season home stand.”
