A bill that would replace Columbus Day with Indigenous Peoples’ Day failed on Tuesday.

Similar bills also failed in the 2017, 2019 and 2021 legislative sessions.

What happened?

When Sen. Shane Morigeau, D-Missoula, introduced the bill last week in the Senate Education and Cultural Resources Committee, more than 35 people – including many who traveled from tribal communities across the state – testified in support of the bill, saying it promoted unity, healing and respect. No one spoke in opposition to the bill.

Despite expressed support, the committee on Monday tabled the bill, meaning it did not pass. In the committee hearing, Sen. Daniel Emrich, R-Great Falls, said he would not support the bill, adding he doesn’t like “erasing history.”

On Tuesday, Sen. Susan Webber, D-Browning, initiated a “blast motion,” which allowed the bill to reach the Senate floor for a complete vote on whether it would advance out of committee and get a second reading.

Webber said she felt the bill didn’t get a “full debate” and spoke of the many people who traveled to testify in support of it.

“They deserve to understand why the bill was tabled,” she said, adding that she urged people to vote “yes” on the motion.

Sen. Shannon O’Brien, D-Missoula, supported Webber’s motion. She said there were some committee members who could not attend the hearing, and she emphasized that the bill would “support everyone.”

“As the law sits now, it excludes people,” she said.

Sen. Dan Salomon, R-Ronan, and the chair of the Senate Education and Cultural Resources Committee, spoke in opposition to the motion and blamed Morigeau for the bill’s failure.

“(Morigeau) starts off with accusing Columbus of rape, beheading, amputations … I have never in my experience been so mad,” he said, alluding to Morigeau's introduction of the bill. “This was a classic, and I do mean classic, case of a bill sponsor killing his own bill. I voted to table it, and I’m not voting to bring it back.”

Sen. John Fuller, R-Kalispell, who also sits on the committee, also accused Morigeau of “killing his own bill.”

“In the context of history, Christopher Columbus is one of the most important individuals in western civilization,” he said.

Morigeau said he was not planning to speak on the floor, but was motivated to stand up after two senators called him out.

“The committee killed the bill — not me,” Morigeau said, adding that he didn’t know how to have a discussion about Columbus without talking about the atrocities he committed. “I was trying to merely talk about facts.”

The blast motion failed to pass, with 17 senators voting “yes” and 33 voting “no.”

‘Our opinions aren’t valued’

Morigeau said he was disheartened by the vote.

“I just don’t know how talking about history can make people upset,” he said. “This is factual information. If that makes people so uneasy, then why are we celebrating this holiday, if they can’t even stomach conversations about (Columbus)?”

Morigeau in his introduction emphasized that Indigenous Peoples’ Day is inclusive of everyone, as it celebrates people indigenous to any place.

“People on the other side of the aisle see eliminating him ... as eliminating a white person’s holiday,” Morigeau said Tuesday. “But we just want to be inclusive. We want this to represent everybody. I don’t know how much more clear we can be that this holiday is for everyone.”

Several young people – including students from the De La Salle Blackfeet School in Browning – spoke in support of the bill last week. Morigeau said the move to kill the bill sends a “chilling message” to Native youth.

“It says our lives don’t matter,” he said. “Our lives aren’t equal. Our opinions aren’t valued.”