'Our people could not be prouder': Fort Belknap commemorates fox reintroduction

The Fort Belknap Indian Community on Wednesday commemorated three years of their successful swift fox recovery program by releasing three additional swift foxes onto tribal land. Twenty-five additional foxes will be released later this week.

“Our people could not be prouder,” Harold Main, director of the Fort Belknap Fish and Wildlife Department, said in a statement.

After being absent for more than 50 years, 103 swift foxes roam the Fort Belknap Reservation and surrounding areas, according to a news release. GPS collar tracking shows that some foxes have traveled far, including one that is more than 200 miles away, though most have stayed on the reservation or within Phillips and Blaine counties. Scientists also collect blood and fecal samples prior to releases, so they can use DNA samples to confirm survival and offspring post-release. At least 20 kits have been born in the wild since the original reintroduction of 27 foxes in 2020.

Students at Aaniiih Nakoda College, Clemson University and George Mason University assist ongoing data collection and fieldwork. Daniel Kinsey of Aaniiih Nakoda College said the program is “an important educational opportunity for our students.”

Historically, swift foxes lived across much of the Great Plains, but the species declined in the late 1800s due to the loss of their grassland habitat and by ingesting poison intended for coyotes and wolves. In 1983, in Canada and on the Blackfeet and Fort Peck reservations, swift foxes made a comeback. By growing the population on the Fort Belknap Reservation, the species will expand its occupied range.

The Fort Belknap Aaniiih and Nakoda Tribes partnered with the Smithsonian’s National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute, Aaniiih Nakoda College, Defenders of Wildlife, American Prairie, World Wildlife Fund and Wilder Institute on the reintroduction effort.