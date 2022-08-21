'Our superhero': Missoula leaders remember Engen’s lasting legacy

Missoula Mayor John Engen died Monday of pancreatic cancer, but his legacy lives on every time a Missoula resident catches a bus ride or turns on a faucet.

The city’s 50th and longest-serving mayor is remembered by fellow community leaders for his contributions to the downtown landscape, the city’s economy and local residents’ access to basic necessities.

“He was one of a kind,” said Scott Stearns, an attorney who worked with the city to secure its water utility. “He was our superhero.”

Stearns admired Engen’s foresight to go after the water utility, but he said it was Engen’s bravery that ultimately led the city to taking control of its water. Engen first tried to take over the water utility by negotiating a resolution, but eventually had to resort to a riskier condemnation order.

It was a politically perilous move that prioritized the well-being of the community as a whole, Stearns said. The legal battle culminated in 2017 with a city victory.

“He wasn’t guided by winning the next election,” said Stearns, who was affectionately dubbed “Scoot” by the late mayor. “He was guided by, always, in terms of his work as mayor, what’s best for our community. Of all the things he did, this was something tremendous that in five years, 50 years, 500 years, people will say it is so important the city of Missoula has control of its own water system.”

In addition to putting its drinking water in public hands, Engen also saw transportation as a crucial necessity for all Missoulians. That was why he championed Mountain Line’s Zero-Fare bus program beginning in 2015.

The program was designed “so that everybody, regardless of income, can use the transit service,” said Mountain Line CEO Corey Aldridge.

The experimental program was eventually concretized through a general vote, and ridership immediately spiked once fares were eliminated for the bus service.

“It was hugely successful,” said Aldridge. “It was all thanks to Mayor Engen.”

Part of the reasoning for fee-free ridership came from Engen’s commitment to serving the city’s most vulnerable population. Jill Bonny, executive director of the Poverello Center, said that was a core tenet of Engen’s character.

“He talked about them as his neighbors,” she said. “Somebody who was out here on the sidewalk was just as much his constituent as somebody who owned a business downtown.”

Engen demonstrated that commitment in various ways, from dishing up weekly meals at the old Poverello Center to serving on the organization’s board of directors starting in 2021.

“We were honored to have him on our board,” Bonny said.

He played a key role in relocating the Poverello Center to its West Broadway building, helping the center reach its current capacity, according to Bonny.

In the realm of housing, Engen also established the city’s first housing office and housing policy and contributed to creating the Affordable Housing Trust Fund.

During Engen’s time as mayor, Missoula added 3,000 new housing units in the downtown area, according to Linda McCarthy, executive director of the Missoula Downtown Association.

“He was always a guy that took care of our residents,” McCarthy said.

McCarthy spoke to Engen’s role in shaping the Missoula downtown landscape. Those efforts included serving on the Downtown Association’s board of directors prior to the beginning of his political career, as well as his contributions to the first downtown master plan and the creation of the Downtown Business Improvement District.

“Our downtown is cleaner, safer and more economically viable because of his leadership,” McCarthy said.

Pat Barkey, director of the University of Montana’s Bureau of Business and Economic Research, also highlighted Engen’s work to buttress the local economy amid financial hardships.

While Barkey pointed out that a mayor shapes policy, rather than the economy, he nonetheless noted numerous positive shifts for the Missoula economy during Engen’s tenure. That span included a recession (which lasted longer for Missoula than most other cities) and a severe housing shortage. But it also included growth in many segments of the Missoula economy, from the burgeoning technology sector to revitalized sections of town like the Old Sawmill District.

“There certainly has been a lot that has happened in Missoula since 2006,” Barkey noted. “It’s been certainly a good second half of the last decade for Missoula.”

Engen’s influence is felt not just in the physical shape of the city and its concrete measures of success, but also in numerous intangible impacts the mayor had upon his hometown.

Susan Hay Patrick, United Way of Missoula County CEO, listed a broad array of efforts the mayor contributed to over his 17 years in office.

“His fingerprints are going to be felt everywhere for generations,” said Hay Patrick. He was a donor, a volunteer, an advocate and a connector for many local nonprofits, including United Way.

“I think he did it with insight, compassion, intelligence and humor,” she said.

In order to continue that work, Hay Patrick believes Engen would have liked to see Missoula voters support a crisis services levy on the November ballot. The initiative would preserve funding for three programs that serve unhoused Missoulians, as well as the Mobile Support Team first responders and the Crime Victim Advocate program.

“It was one of his last wishes that we pass the crisis services levy that the commissioners have put on the ballot,” she said. “He saw this as absolutely critical to who we are as a community.”