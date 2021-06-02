Out-of-state buyer files civil suit over Marshall Mountain sale

"It's always been my client's goal to work with the community and allow access through the property," she said. "The current offer, which is a backup offer, is now in place which is a stronger offer and ultimately benefits our community. I am in support of this as is my client. I have chosen to donate a sizable amount of the commission to the organizations involved to help maintain this beautiful piece of Missoula."

Wishcamper said he's submitted a backup offer because he and his wife want Marshall Mountain to be of benefit to the conservation and recreation community in Missoula.

"I've lived here for 25 years and grew up in Superior," he said. "I'm really involved in Missoula. I love Missoula and I feel like it's a great place to contribute. My wife and I want to continue to make it a great place. This is an opportunity to make Marshall everything it has the potential to be."

Wishcamper said he's had some "informal" conversations with the city about eventually selling it. Nothing is certain yet because of the pending civil suit.

"Marshall is an incredible resource and we'd like to see the community be able to use and enjoy it in perpetuity," he said. "My wife and I would like to protect the mountain. We'd like to purchase it and hold it for the time it takes the city to put together a financial package to buy the mountain back from us."

