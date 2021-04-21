Out-of-state investors eye Missoula housing as prices climb

Missoula's skyrocketing housing prices have out-of-state investors licking their chops with interest in buying up properties here.
One 22-unit apartment building in downtown Missoula, built in 1978, was recently listed for $2.7 million and has received 25 serious inquiries from buyers, several from out of state.
Andrea Davis, executive director of Homeword, said speculators are constantly approaching her about the properties the nonprofit housing organization owns in Missoula and across the state.
"I get nothing short of four cold calls a week from equity houses and lenders from all over the country interested in buying up our properties, loaning us money or interested in transacting here in Montana," she said.
"It is alarming to me," she added. "I am concerned a lot of naturally occurring affordable housing that doesn't have any government restrictions on it will get gobbled up pretty quickly by speculative investors."
It's happening a lot in cities like Bozeman and Missoula, where prices have escalated during the pandemic, she said.
"It's happening under the radar," Davis continued. "A lot of those are cash transactions. So duplexes, triplexes, fourplexes and eight-plexes that people have been living in affordably are going to get bought up."
A dwindling supply of homes for sale in Missoula County is not keeping pace with demand and that's leading to a surge in home prices.
In February of last year, there were 109 homes sold and they sat on the market for an average of 159 days each. The median sales price was $323,000. In February of this year, however, there were only 83 homes sold and they sat on the market for an average of 136 days. The median home sales price was $438,500, over $110,000 more than last year.
The median income in the Missoula metropolitan statistical area in April 2020 was $55,400 for a single person per year or $63,300 for two people, according to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
The city's apartment vacancy rate is still extremely tight, according to Sterling Commercial Real Estate Advisors in Missoula. It was less than 1% in the fourth quarter of 2020 and is still sitting at 1.24%. Average rent is up 8.9% in 2021 compared with this time in 2020. The average asking rent in Missoula is $1,076.
"It's not a healthy market," said Nick Chaussee of Sterling CRE. "We'd like to see it somewhere closer to 4% or 5% maybe. When it's that low, it puts the pressure on renters. We do just commercial stuff, but the lack of supply is putting pressure on the multifamily side as well."
Chaussee's company listed the 22-unit apartment complex mentioned earlier in this story. It's located in Kiwanis Park.
"We're working with several qualified buyers on it," he said. " ... Some are local, some are out-of-state. The buyers are intent on respecting the current tenants there. But Kiwanis Park in particular is a great location."
Increasing density of housing is one of the most immediate, actionable and likely scenarios in which housing costs would stop escalating so quickly in Missoula, Chaussee said.
A recent report from John Burns Real Estate Consulting found that investors are purchasing 20% of all homes sold nationwide. In the cities of Boulder, Colorado, and Spokane, Washington, the number of investors purchasing homes has increased by 29% and 38%, respectively.
"The prevalence of investors across most major housing markets does lead us to believe there is a potential for a home price boom in the short term," Burns wrote in the report. "Subsequently, the odds of a more measurable price correction in the future will also rise if/when housing demand inevitably wanes or capital finds alternative outlets."
The Trinity Apartments in Missoula, 202 units of affordable housing that's expected to break ground this spring, is a collaboration between the Missoula Housing Authority, Blueline Development, Homeword, the county and the city. Davis, the executive director of Homeword, said they've had to give their contractor an allowance due to drastically increasing lumber prices and they've been told to expect increases in plumbing plastics soon.
She also said the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, passed by Republicans in Congress and signed by President Donald Trump, reduced the financial incentive for corporations to invest in Low Income Housing Tax Credits because it slashed the corporate tax rate from 35% to 21%.
Homeword offers homebuyer education classes, and Davis said they've been mostly full and people are still interested in buying in this market.
"People are frustrated, people are feeling that in a sense, it feels like hysteria to all of us people interested in becoming a homeowner," Davis said. "What is also a surprise or alarming for a lot of people is the number of homes that are on the market and available for people earning a median wage."
Most industry experts attribute the rising prices to a lack of supply, increased demand and escalating materials and labor prices in the construction industry.
"People are prepared," Davis said. "They've got a down payment, they've got good credit and a pre-approval letter. They've done all the things that are right and they go to make an offer and unfortunately they're outbid by an offer tens of thousands more than the asking price. Bidding wars are a real thing."