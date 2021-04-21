Out-of-state investors eye Missoula housing as prices climb

A dwindling supply of homes for sale in Missoula County is not keeping pace with demand and that's leading to a surge in home prices.

In February of last year, there were 109 homes sold and they sat on the market for an average of 159 days each. The median sales price was $323,000. In February of this year, however, there were only 83 homes sold and they sat on the market for an average of 136 days. The median home sales price was $438,500, over $110,000 more than last year.

The median income in the Missoula metropolitan statistical area in April 2020 was $55,400 for a single person per year or $63,300 for two people, according to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The city's apartment vacancy rate is still extremely tight, according to Sterling Commercial Real Estate Advisors in Missoula. It was less than 1% in the fourth quarter of 2020 and is still sitting at 1.24%. Average rent is up 8.9% in 2021 compared with this time in 2020. The average asking rent in Missoula is $1,076.

"It's not a healthy market," said Nick Chaussee of Sterling CRE. "We'd like to see it somewhere closer to 4% or 5% maybe. When it's that low, it puts the pressure on renters. We do just commercial stuff, but the lack of supply is putting pressure on the multifamily side as well."