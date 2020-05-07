You are the owner of this article.
Out-of-stater tests positive for COVID-19 in Lake County

An out-of-state visitor tested positive for COVID-19 in Lake County this week. 

The county's and Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes' Unified Command Center announced the development in a press release Thursday.

It stated that the person had been in Lake County for a fairly short time on work-related travel, and had limited interactions with the community. The person is in isolation and will return to their home Friday, not using public transportation. A Lake County Public Health nurse is following up with the person's close contacts. This case will not be counted towards Lake County's total. As of Thursday afternoon there had been five total cases in Lake County. 

Visit http://www.csktribes.org/coronavirus-update for county and tribal information and directives

