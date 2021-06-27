Out of time: Wildland firefighters brace for start of busy season

“We’ve already burned 220 acres this spring,” said Seeley Lake District Ranger Quinn Carver. “Most of it was in tough spots, right against the community. We burned 170 acres right between the Double Arrow subdivision and Big Sky Lake. That has homes on either side of it. We knocked back the heavy fuels, and got some tree spacing, which gets us in good position. That’s going to be a green line that fire will have a hard time getting started there.”

Across the Lolo, prescribed burns this spring blackened 4,690 acres in 32 sites. One was on the edge of Missoula in Pattee Canyon. Others consumed debris piles and treated areas in the Rattlesnake National Recreation Area north of town.

The blazes look much like the catastrophes of late summer, but these are started deliberately with drip torches held by the firefighters themselves. Burning in the early season not only gives them a weather edge that keeps flames from damaging older trees, it also generates less-intense burning temperatures that don’t release as much toxic smoke into the airshed. What smoke does get produced goes into relatively clean air that isn’t already polluted by forest fire smoke blowing in from out of state.