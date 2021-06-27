Out of time: Wildland firefighters brace for start of busy season

NINE MILE RANGER STATION — Spring officially ended last Sunday. For Montana wildland firefighters, training time has shifted to waiting time as the forests dry and the people play.
“We’re stretched extremely thin,” said Coleen Haskell, a fire weather meteorologist with the Northern Rockies Coordination Center. “We may have both sides of the Continental Divide active at the same time. And we may not have enough resources with the rest of the country so dry.”
The rolling meadows surrounding the Lolo National Forest’s historic mule depot and training area looked picture-postcard green and lively last week. And relatively speaking, Haskell said west-central Montana has it pretty good for fuel conditions and the potential for a forest catastrophe. For now.
“We’re still abnormally dry on the 30-year average,” Haskell said. “And our springs have been warmer and drier than average. In 2017, we have a bumper snow year, but then we had a flash drought that dried everything out in three weeks plus lightning in early July, and we ended up with a record fire season.”
Northwest Montana and northern Idaho both experienced a dry spring, despite big rain/snow events on Mother’s Day and the third week of May. The three-month temperature and moisture outlooks for west of Montana’s Continental Divide call for warmer and drier than average conditions in July and August.
By Wednesday, Montana already had nearly 100 active fires, including three larger than a thousand acres. The Lolo National Forest around Missoula has recorded 46 small fires this year. All but six of those were human-caused. Fortunately, each has averaged an acre or less in size.
A new wildland fire potential outlook forecast will publish on July 1. The June forecast expected Montana’s western border would feel the first significant fire threat in July, with the entire state slipping into the red zone starting in August.
“More than 87% of the western region is in drought with over half the region in extreme to exceptional drought,” the June forecast authors noted. “This represents the most expansive and intense drought for the West this century, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.”
The U.S. Southwest has moved beyond drought to megadrought — extremely dry conditions that persist for decades, not just years. Occasional wet spells have broken through, such as the winter of 2016 that dumped so much snow on California that Oroville Dam nearly collapsed. Nevada’s Lake Mead on the Colorado River hasn’t been close to full since 2000.
Throughout the Northern Rockies, the past several months have been training time for helitack crews who rappel out of helicopters, smokejumpers who leap out of planes and ground crews who march in on foot to confront forest fires. Many of the more experienced crews have been actively setting some fires as preventative medicine.
“We’ve already burned 220 acres this spring,” said Seeley Lake District Ranger Quinn Carver. “Most of it was in tough spots, right against the community. We burned 170 acres right between the Double Arrow subdivision and Big Sky Lake. That has homes on either side of it. We knocked back the heavy fuels, and got some tree spacing, which gets us in good position. That’s going to be a green line that fire will have a hard time getting started there.”
Across the Lolo, prescribed burns this spring blackened 4,690 acres in 32 sites. One was on the edge of Missoula in Pattee Canyon. Others consumed debris piles and treated areas in the Rattlesnake National Recreation Area north of town.
The blazes look much like the catastrophes of late summer, but these are started deliberately with drip torches held by the firefighters themselves. Burning in the early season not only gives them a weather edge that keeps flames from damaging older trees, it also generates less-intense burning temperatures that don’t release as much toxic smoke into the airshed. What smoke does get produced goes into relatively clean air that isn’t already polluted by forest fire smoke blowing in from out of state.
But two more factors resist control. One is the Fourth of July, with its attendant fireworks, bonfires and general outdoor rambunctiousness. Carver recalled two fires in 2020 on July 5 — each started by fireworks from the night before.
The second appears to combine the growing popularity of outdoor tourism with some social aftereffects of the COVID-19 pandemic: More and more forest visitors forsake established campgrounds for dispersed sites along old logging roads or picnic areas. Those places lack fire pits or grates, as well as any good way for a ranger to advise on safe camping practices.
“During the high use we saw last summer, we noticed a lot of people who hadn’t been here before,” Carver said. “They don’t know about bear food storage orders or fire safety. We have better seasonal staff in the campgrounds, but our dispersed camping has been higher than our developed site use.”
Weather forecasts for western Montana warn the lead-up to July 4 could be a week of 100-degree highs. Conditions should be worse east of the Divide. A new report from the U.S. Geological Survey and Montana State University released on Wednesday found the Greater Yellowstone Area has been steadily increasing in temperature and declining in snowpack since 1950.
Assuming that trend continues, the Greater Yellowstone by the end of the century could experience 40 to 60 more days per year of temperatures above 90 degrees. Already, the growing season around Bozeman has increased by nearly two weeks since 1950 while the average snowfall has fallen by 23 inches. Measurable snow has become rare from June to September.
“The decrease in snow is due to the increase in temperature over time, which caused more precipitation to fall as rain instead of snow,” said Bryan Shuman of the University of Wyoming, who co-authored the report. That earlier snowmelt has also shifted peak streamflow eight days earlier since 1925, reducing water for fishing and firefighting in the summer.
Given its size, Montana has several distinct fire season patterns. Areas east of the Continental Divide have a double-dip: Late-spring fires driven by wind events that are interrupted by mid-summer moisture (or “green-up”) and then followed by incidents in late summer or early fall when everything dries out again.
West of the Divide, lightning strikes from the midsummer monsoon weather fronts trigger a lot of ignitions in the backcountry. Human starts from unattended campfires, rifle practice at explosive targets, dragging trailer chains and other mishaps compete for dominance in the dispatch logs.
Some Montana firefighters have already been deployed to places like New Mexico and California as fire seasons in the Southwest have engaged. Others from those regions may start rotating north as the summer thunderstorms get established up here. They’ve all spent the past several weeks working on their hose-laying, chainsaw-cutting, situation-planning and other “quals” — qualifications necessary to operate in the dangerous landscape of wildland fire.