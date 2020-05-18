Out to Lunch, Downtown ToNight postponed

The weekly Out to Lunch and Downtown ToNight festivities in Caras Park have been postponed due to concerns over the coronavirus.
The new target opening dates are June 17-18, according to an announcement on Monday.
Out to Lunch, held on Wednesdays, was started in 1986, and Downtown ToNight, the Thursday night series, in 2001.
The local food vendors, live music and activities can draw on average 2,500 and 3,500 people, according to Linda McCarthy, executive director of the Downtown Missoula Partnership.
They’ll re-evaluate every two weeks as the new start dates approach. Currently, the guidelines from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Gov. Steve Bullock’s office, and Missoula City-County Health Department prohibit large public gatherings like these.
For event organizers, the pandemic and the re-opening phases present “a new and different kind of challenge that none of us have ever thought of before,” she said.
Because the entire season has been planned, and considering its economic impact, they’re in “a holding pattern,” she said, assessing the viability as an event gets closer rather than canceling them all outright.
They estimate that 35 vendors, 40 entertainment groups and 45 activity providers contribute each June, July and August, resulting in almost $430,000 in direct food and beverage consumption.
Caras Park, a highly sought-after location during spring through fall, has lost almost all of its events for April, May and June. Many are hoping for August and September dates.
One of those, the annual Summer MADE Fair, postponed its gathering in Caras, moving it back from June 21 to Aug. 23.
“It’s always a hard decision to move something,” said organizer Carol Lynn Lapotka of HandMADE Montana, who made the call last week.
The event features 160 artists and can draw between 4,000 and 5,000 people, and so the move affects not only individual artists’ incomes but food vendors and other business they work with.
She directed people to look at the HandMade website, where artists are listed with access to their online shops, noting that many of the creators depend on summer markets for their income.
