Out to Lunch, Downtown ToNight postponed

The weekly Out to Lunch and Downtown ToNight festivities in Caras Park have been postponed due to concerns over the coronavirus.

The new target opening dates are June 17-18, according to an announcement on Monday.

Out to Lunch, held on Wednesdays, was started in 1986, and Downtown ToNight, the Thursday night series, in 2001.

The local food vendors, live music and activities can draw on average 2,500 and 3,500 people, according to Linda McCarthy, executive director of the Downtown Missoula Partnership.

They’ll re-evaluate every two weeks as the new start dates approach. Currently, the guidelines from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Gov. Steve Bullock’s office, and Missoula City-County Health Department prohibit large public gatherings like these.

For event organizers, the pandemic and the re-opening phases present “a new and different kind of challenge that none of us have ever thought of before,” she said.

Because the entire season has been planned, and considering its economic impact, they’re in “a holding pattern,” she said, assessing the viability as an event gets closer rather than canceling them all outright.