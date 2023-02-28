Wildland Outdoor Burning Season opens March 1 in Missoula County, including general, essential agriculture and prescribed burning.

If you are planning to burn, remember that all outdoor burning requires a burn permit and only wood and vegetation are permitted to burn. Permits cost $7 annually and can be purchased or renewed online at app.egovmt.com/burnpermit or at most local fire protection agencies.

Within city limits, parcels must be at least 1 acre or more in size to be eligible for an outdoor burn permit and recreational fires are banned year-round. Additionally, inside the Missoula Air Stagnation Zone, it is illegal to burn piles of leaves and grass because these burns are typically very smoky.

Early spring burning can be dangerous. Burning while vegetation is dry and dead, but still early enough in the season for new growth, can quickly lead to an escaped burn, especially if windy.

If you plan on burning this spring, be aware of conditions of not only your burn pile, but the vegetation in the surrounding area and predicted weather. After obtaining a permit, have an adequate supply of water and equipment to control your burn. Never leave fire unattended until it is cold-to-the-touch.

To learn more about outdoor burning seasons, permits and safe burning tips, visit missoulacounty.us/airquality or MCFPA.org.