Outdoor interest means growth for Missoula tech firms, housing prices

Wide-open spaces in Montana and the global shift to remote work have attracted tech workers to the state who would rather work here than in crowded, expensive cities, according to Christina Henderson, the executive director of the High Tech Business Alliance.

"The influx of tech workers in Montana has caused both opportunities and challenges," Henderson explained. "It could be good for Montana companies if it brings more talent. Also, local employees have access to gain more secure employment if they're not limited to just what's in town. But the challenge is if out-of-state companies can pay higher wages, this new influx of residents is also creating pain points recently in housing prices."

Henderson said places like Missoula and Bozeman are examples of "Zoom towns," where people coming from relatively more expensive cities are choosing to come work remotely because they can buy housing easily. Henderson told an anecdote of an acquaintance in Butte buying not just one but two houses in Butte because of the relatively cheap prices compared to places like San Francisco.

"To wealthy people who come from more expensive places, Montana real estate can seem like a deal," she said.