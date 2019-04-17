Support is strong for the city of Missoula purchasing a large tract of land for affordable housing, changing regulations to make building less expensive, and establishing a local housing “trust fund,” according to an outreach effort to gauge Missoula residents’ attitudes and opinions on affordable housing.
The outreach, done by University of Montana students under the guidance of Montana James with the city’s Housing and Community Development office, is expected to help guide City Council members’ decisions as they work toward creating plans to address concerns. The students conducted 30 individual stakeholder meetings, canvassed five neighborhoods and surveyed 226 people, with varied results.
“Not surprisingly … there’s some contradictions and challenges that we have to navigate, and that’s what we do on council,” President Bryan von Lossberg said. “Having this input is incredibly valuable in that it’s a first-person way of capturing the words of those folks.
“I’m not surprised to see what these responses were. It’s a good introduction to the framing of the challenges we will take on, and councils will long after us.”
Students who did the outreach said that generally, the majority of those surveyed support the recommendations, but they’re desperate for change, rent is too high and wages are too low, and they don’t trust that any change in policy will be enforced.
The first challenge is defining affordable housing, which the city discusses as costing less than 30% of a household’s monthly income. While most of the respondents agreed, about one-third of those surveyed said that figure doesn’t take other expenses into account or individual circumstances; that it needs to be lowered to 20% to 25% of the household income; that it’s unrealistic based on low wages in Missoula; or that the figure disproportionately affects low-income households.
Diving into people’s personal concerns over their housing situation, the students once again found a wide range, including the unstable housing market, high property taxes, low wages, and the ability for people to stay in their own homes as they age. Complaints also included housing size and quality, neighborhood safety, and home ownership being out of reach.
“We got many different responses, but some common themes,” said Katy White, one of the students who participated in the outreach. “With density, some were concerned with losing their parking or green spaces, or that it would lead to property values going down.”
Most of those surveyed were in favor of having the city pool existing resources for affordable housing projects, including establishing a local housing trust fund. But 55 people either were opposed or not sure, with some voicing concerns about where the money would come from.
“Some don’t want to increase property taxes; others didn’t want the money to be taken from other important services,” said Gretchen Neal, another student. “Some oppose a government handout, and others said it doesn’t address the problems of high housing costs and low wages.”
The response was a little cooler with the city’s purchase of a large tract of land to partner with for-profit and nonprofit developers to create more affordable housing. Sixty-two people said no or weren’t sure, and 131 support the idea. Those opposed said it would cluster affordable housing in one location, and that the city shouldn’t be in the land purchase business, among other concerns.
The majority of those surveyed also support changing city regulations to bring down housing construction costs, such as reducing city fees, helping with infrastructure costs like sewer or water, or easing construction requirements. Some of the 62 who were opposed or not sure it would work mentioned this could create unsafe conditions and benefit developers, not residents.
A large segment of those surveyed said the city should maintain the existing affordable housing, but apartments need to be upgraded, trailer parks should be turned into nice apartments and the entire program needs to be re-examined in order to actually provide affordable housing.
And while support is strong for the city’s support of private or nonprofit renter education classes, others noted the education doesn’t help if there isn’t any affordable housing to purchase.
“There certainly are a lot of things we have to balance and struggle with,” said Heidi West, a council member.