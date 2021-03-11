Over-wintering elk delay Jumbo opening

Bare ground has replaced snow across much of Mount Jumbo, but that doesn’t mean the resident elk will hand the summit back to us human hill-climbers.

The City of Missoula has extended the closure of Jumbo’s South Zone, above the white stone “L” landmark, until at least March 22. It was originally scheduled to reopen to public use on Monday.

“So much of the elk’s use is weather-dependent,” city Conservation Lands Manager Morgan Valliant said on Thursday. “The North Zone where they usually move to still has feet of snow.”

A herd of around 80 elk spend much of the winter on Mount Jumbo and the knob north of its saddle above Missoula’s Rattlesnake Valley. On Thursday, about 45 of them could be seen on the mountain’s east face above the Lincoln Hills neighborhood.

The herd moves into the more remote Rattlesnake Recreation Area and Wilderness north of Missoula in March or April. Valliant said in the 13 years he’s worked on city open space, the Jumbo opening has been delayed a majority of the time.

“The mountain was purchased by citizens in part to provide wildlife habitat — specifically to make room for this elk herd,” Valliant said. “The closure has been in effect since the 1990s.”