Overnight parking leads to new regulations in Missoula County, is evidence of lack of affordable housing

Sue Holden never thought she'd be homeless, she said recently as she sat in Reno Café in East Missoula, sipping a go-cup of coffee from Ole's Country Store and gas station. She frequents the café for the home-style cooking, and the gas station to use the bathroom because the camper in which she's living down the street lacks running water.
Holden has shuffled around Missoula for about a year now, living out of her van or her camper, in search of a place to reside, or at least a good night's rest.
"I'm not going to deny it's been hard, but I have my faith," Holden said.
Friends recently gave her a camper and allowed her to park on their property, something that has afforded Holden a new sense of security as the number of places people can legally park overnight shrinks in and around Missoula.
City regulations and two new county ordinances prohibit overnight parking in a number of places.
In November, the county passed an ordinance restricting overnight parking on Sommers Street and Michigan Avenue in East Missoula following several years of complaints from residents that the campers would leave behind trash and syringes, in addition to urinating and defecating in the area. In late January, the county passed another ordinance banning overnight parking on several streets just outside city limits near the airport for similar reasons.
Jeff Hangas, the manager of Hellgate Canyon Storage in East Missoula near Sommers and Michigan where the ordinance was recently enacted, said car campers had been an issue for years, and the neighborhood started working last fall with county commissioners and the Missoula County Sheriff’s Office on a fix.
Hangas said that in addition to litter and used syringes left behind by the campers, he and neighbors suspected meth baking and other drug activity.
“There were some pretty odd smells emanating from campers at night, and neighbors complaining of irritated breathing,” he said.
The regulations aim to address those problems, ones that impede business and ones to which Holden herself is sympathetic. At the same time, the rules are another barrier for people facing one of the most significant challenges in the Missoula area, the ability to pay rent or afford even a small mortgage.
Since 2012, the cost of an entry-level home has risen 33% in Missoula, according to a recent report. The rental market is tight, and renter incomes are down. Additionally, Missoula has lost since 2011 nearly 300 mobile homes, some of the most affordable shelters available.
A 2019 survey conducted by the Department for Housing and Urban Development tracked 350 people admitted into local shelters in Missoula, an increase of more than 40 people from the previous year. According to the survey, more than half of those who sought shelter did so because of emergency conditions.
Holden had safety concerns about going to the local shelter and prefers to be independent, so she's staying in her camper. But sooner rather than later, she's hoping Missoula might have a home that costs less than $700 or $800 a month in rent.
"If I could get into somewhere a little lower than what places are priced right now, that would help," she said.
***
In Missoula city limits, it is unlawful to camp or sleep overnight in any public park, trail, conservation land, public parking lot. More recently, Missoula County Commissioners adopted the parking restrictions in specific areas at the request of community members.
Lee Bridges, chair of the East Missoula City Council, is among the people who backed the county's effort in November in her community.
"It was a mess," said Bridges. "We've got kids in our neighborhood, and people were afraid to let their kids walk through there to get to school for health and safety concerns."
But she also said she understands the root of the issue. She said she doesn't want to label homeless people as being "nefarious." Rather, she said, "homeless people are people that don't have a place to live, and that is a problem that needs to be addressed."
Missoula County Commissioner Dave Strohmaier, who worked with the Sheriff's Office in passing the new ordinances to prohibit overnight parking, said officials are going to help, not hurt people who end up living in their vehicles.
"We're not going to tow away anyone's car if someone is living in it," he said. "What we're doing instead is actively trying to get the person into a different situation."
But Strohmaier said the issue is complex, and it often takes multiple interactions with law enforcement to establish trust before they are able to provide someone with help.
"We're often talking about people dealing with mental health, substance abuse issues and who are traumatized by living outdoors or on the fringe of society," he said.
He said the new regulations were necessary because of the complaints about trash and other possible safety hazards.
***
People resort to living out of their cars for different reasons, Holden said. They may be using substances that prevent them from being able to stay in shelters like the Poverello Center, or, like one homeless woman Holden knows, have safety concerns about staying at the Pov during the winter when policies for substance use are more lax in an effort to ensure people have a warm bed.
For Holden, living out of a vehicle seemed to be the only option due to the difficulty of finding a low-priced rental in Missoula. She said she has been living on Social Security and disability payments since she injured her back working as a certified nursing assistant in a group home in Missoula when a patient she was helping had a seizure and fell on top of her, fracturing four discs in her lower back.
When she could no longer afford her rent, Holden moved out of her duplex and stayed with family members and friends, but the situations were unfeasible for the long-term. She slept in her van last year for three months and then moved into the camper she was gifted in the fall. Holden said she has been on the waiting list for a Section 8 housing voucher for two years, but she said that even assisted housing is out of her price range.
"If you go through any of the property management companies, they go by the 30% of your income, and at my rate, they're saying I couldn't afford any more than $400 a month in rent," said Holden, who also volunteers for a couple of organizations that help people who are homeless.
Between her Social Security and disability, she said she could afford to pay a little more than that amount, but not upwards of $700, $800 or more per month.
***
A number of cities including Portland, Los Angeles, Denver and Boise have faced lawsuits from residents over whether cities can enact ordinances to prohibit people from "camping" or sleeping in public spaces.
In September 2018, the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals sided with six homeless people from Boise in the case of Martin v. Boise, involving a man who sued the city over an ordinance that banned sleeping in public spaces. The federal appeals court ruled that cities cannot prosecute people for sleeping on the streets if there is nowhere else for them to go, saying that violates the Eighth Amendment and amounts to unconstitutional cruel and unusual punishment.
The caveat is that many cities do have places for homeless people to go.
In Missoula, city attorney Jim Nugent said the 9th Circuit case only applies when shelters are full and people have no place to go, but that doesn't mean the city will automatically ticket people.
"People complain, so law enforcement goes out there and gives notice," Nugent said. "Often it's about the trash and other concerns like a lack of bathroom facilities."
Missoula Police Department Sgt. Travis Welsh said the department avoids ticketing people if they have no place to go and instead tries to get them in touch with resources and help they need. Welsh also said that responding to calls about overnight parking is a complaint-driven process, and there is not necessarily a blanket approach for responses.
"If they can't afford a hotel or there is no room at the Pov, we're not going to criminalize them for being homeless," Welsh said.
Commissioners said the Sheriff's Office, which responds to complaints of overnight parking in the county, also typically tries to connect homeless people with help.
Holden said several officers regularly checked on her when she lived in her vehicle, and she's thankful for all of the support she's received so far. She doesn't know exactly what her future holds, but she hopes the city is able to provide more affordable housing options, and Bridges agrees.
"She's hard-working, she cares about this community and for no fault of her own, she's homeless right now," Bridges said of Holden. "There is not affordable housing, and she is eligible for assisted rent, but even the places that are available are too high."
Juanita Vero, a county commissioner, said she thinks the community needs to invest in creating more housing stock. "You've got to get people housed," Vero said. "You've got to get them housed so that they can be in a safe place so that they can piece their lives back together."
In the meantime, though, other problems arise. Missoula city and county residents and business owners have said that overnight campers are a nuisance, and commissioners addressed the matter with new regulations. Hangas, one of the managers who previously saw strewn garbage and syringes near his business, said the issues were pretty much eliminated after signs went up in the area notifying campers of the ordinance.