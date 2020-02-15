Overnight parking leads to new regulations in Missoula County, is evidence of lack of affordable housing

But she also said she understands the root of the issue. She said she doesn't want to label homeless people as being "nefarious." Rather, she said, "homeless people are people that don't have a place to live, and that is a problem that needs to be addressed."

Missoula County Commissioner Dave Strohmaier, who worked with the Sheriff's Office in passing the new ordinances to prohibit overnight parking, said officials are going to help, not hurt people who end up living in their vehicles.

"We're not going to tow away anyone's car if someone is living in it," he said. "What we're doing instead is actively trying to get the person into a different situation."

But Strohmaier said the issue is complex, and it often takes multiple interactions with law enforcement to establish trust before they are able to provide someone with help.

"We're often talking about people dealing with mental health, substance abuse issues and who are traumatized by living outdoors or on the fringe of society," he said.

He said the new regulations were necessary because of the complaints about trash and other possible safety hazards.

