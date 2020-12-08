Overnight search ends in surrender, suspect in Missoula theft spree arrested

An overnight search ended Tuesday morning when a 19-year-old man, suspected in about a dozen theft cases, turned himself in to Missoula County deputies.

The Missoula County Sheriff's Office negotiated a surrender from 19-year-old Treylind James Lafley, after searching for him overnight in the West Riverside and Bonner area. Lafley was one of two suspects who deputies believe stole from a dozen cars and burglarized one garage last week in Lolo, said Capt. Dave Conway, a detective with the sheriff’s office.

Lafley was booked into the Missoula County Detention Facility on two felony charges of aggravated burglary and theft.

A video of the burglary led deputies to believe Lafley was possibly armed, which was concerning, Conway said. Information was put out Monday evening about the search to put residents in the area on guard, he said.

The search began at about 6 p.m. Monday after deputies went to a West Riverside residence and the people inside said Lafley left just before law enforcement arrived, Conway said. The search continued into early Tuesday morning and a K-9 deputy was brought in to help.

Probation officers helped deputies contact Lafley and he agreed to turn himself in, Conway said.