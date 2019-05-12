IF YOU GO

The award will be given at a ceremony on Saturday, May 18, at Imagine Nation Brewing Company. Overflow parking is available at Missoula Fresh Market.

Schedule:

10:30-a.m.-12 p.m: All-ages community drum circle.

12-2 p.m: Imagine Ireland music performance.

1:30-2:30 p.m: Peacebuilding workshop and discussion with Denis Matveev, senior adviser to Crisis Management Initiative.

3-3:30 p.m: Congolese Choir and Father Jim Hogan Search for Peace Award with introduction to five Youth Peacemakers.

3:45-5 p.m: Montana Women's Chorus Presentation of the 2019 Peacemaker award to Fernanda Menna Barreto Krum and Robert Rivers.

5:30-8 p.m: Live music by Good Old Fashioned, plus a reception will follow with drinks and food truck items available for purchase.