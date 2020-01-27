After owning The Keep since 2007, Melissa and Reed Mooney last year opened an entirely different restaurant in Missoula: 1889.
A nod to the year Montana earned statehood, the new steakhouse claims a landmark locale downtown, the southeast corner of the historic Missoula Mercantile on Higgins Avenue.
“We didn’t want it to feel like another Keep,” Melissa Mooney said in a recent interview. “We wanted it to have its own identity. We wanted it to feel a little more modern and industrial.”
Now, the couple is creating a fresh brand, building on their loyal customer base, and cultivating a new clientele to power the new enterprise in a competitive market. Several new restaurants have opened downtown recently, and 1889 operates in a building that houses a Marriott hotel, Thai restaurant, and Mexican bistro, among other businesses.
The Mooneys had wanted to open a high-end steakhouse in Missoula for a while, and when the opportunity to launch in the Mercantile arose a couple of years ago, they jumped on it.
“It’s now or never. We need to go for it,” Melissa Mooney said they told themselves. “Luckily, we were able to do it. We bit off a big nugget for sure. But it was a risk.”
Tourists eat and drink at 1889, but the couple said locals still comprise the majority of customers, and their recipe for success with the new venture is their solid track record with the established one.
“People know that it’s us, so they trust there’s going to be a high level of service, quality, food,” she said. “And … we’ve hired the right people to be able to follow through on that expectation.”
***
Some clientele of The Keep have been dining at the South Hills establishment since before the current building opened in 1993, after a fire burned down the Old Mansion Restaurant.
“They’ve watched Reed grow up from a scrawny little dishwasher to the owner of the restaurant,” Melissa Mooney said.
Reed Mooney worked at the restaurant since 1987, and Melissa started there as a server in 1995 when she moved from Maine to attend the University of Montana. In 2007, the couple bought the restaurant, a castle-like structure overlooking the Missoula valley. (They married in 2001. “We met here, which is super corny,” she said at The Keep.)
“We’re this end of town’s neighborhood Cheers,” she said.
With a deep green color scheme, custom fireplace in the bar, and Persian rugs on the walls, the Mooneys have created a warm and homey atmosphere at the business formerly called Shadow’s Keep, and they’ve grown a following of regulars, including many neighbors.
“We do have customers here that we’ve had forever, and a lot of them have become like family,” she said. When a freak storm knocks down trees on the property, she said customers volunteer to work alongside staff to help clean up.
“Here, it’s relaxing,” she said. “Yes, it’s loud in here when we’re full, but it still has a different vibe. Down there (at 1889), it’s high energy, and it has a more urban feel, and I think that’s what’s appealing to that younger demographic.”
***
At 1889, the Mooneys have designed a different atmosphere. Melissa Mooney described it as a “rustic modern” feel that gives a nod to the history of train travel through Missoula, and Reed noted all the wood in the new restaurant comes from the old Mercantile building.
To bring in customers, the Mooneys are reaching people in different ways, including on social media sites such as Instagram. At the corner of Front and Higgins with floor-to-ceiling windows, the establishment is hard to miss, and it’s partly relying on word of mouth as well, Melissa said.
The Marriott does bring in customers, but Reed said it’s a misconception that tourists are driving the business. In fact, the Mooneys estimate locals still make up 60% to 70% of their customer base, and as longtime fans of The Keep try out 1889, a crossover is developing.
“The customers we have here are definitely visiting us down there, and I think customers that are seeing us down there are coming up here more than they used to as well. It’s reminded them,” Melissa said.
At The Keep, customers will find a more cozy and quiet atmosphere, and at 1889, they’ll encounter more energy, along with the focus on local food. “There’s foodies in Missoula,” Melissa said. “They want to go out, and they want to eat. They enjoy their food, they enjoy their wine. They like that atmosphere. They like to be seen and to be seeing other people.
***
The restaurant industry is risky, and Dennis Gemberling, of Perry Group International, said restaurants must stay responsive to market trends in order to keep clients interested. Perry Group describes itself as a consortium of hospitality management services and consultants.
“I think the common failure among a lot of restaurants is they get too dependent on one market and don’t keep themselves open to customer preferences, changing preferences, trends,” said Gemberling, founder and president.
He also said every customer is a potential crossover client. For example, a customer who eats at a newer restaurant like 1889 might then take decide to hold an event at a related established place like The Keep. Plus, he said the younger generation’s interest in 1889, for instance, might then spark the interest of a parent who otherwise might not have gone.
New restaurants are sometimes ironing out kinks when they open, and Gemberling said customers are often willing to give new establishments some leeway.
“You’re going to forgive little hiccups along the way. That said, I think younger, less experienced diners can be a little too forgiving,” said Gemberling, who noted he is based in San Francisco, a foodie capital.
According to Aaron Allen and Associates, a “unique and differentiated experience” is one key to a successful restaurant. Generally, food establishments must offer “something that guests can’t get at home in the era of enhanced convenience.”
***
In addition to premium steaks, the 1889 menu includes pheasant roulade, scallops and a bison burger. The cocktail menu showcases classics, but in an “elevated” style, with high-quality ingredients and a unique twist, like the 1889 Old Fashioned with date brandy.
“You don’t have to do a lot of crazy wazoo stuff to make a good cocktail,” is how Melissa Mooney described the philosophy behind their cocktail menu.
At The Keep, probably 30% of the staff members have worked there more than 10 years, and they’ve become family, Melissa said. The Keep was built to resemble an Irish castle, and “the keep” refers to the heart of the castle, Melissa said. Overlooking Missoula, she said the space can seem like the neighborhood’s living room, and it’s a community atmosphere.
“That’s what we want to be able to do with the new place downtown, but we recognize that that’s a different animal,” she said.
Still, she said customers are excited the couple has branched out, and she knows locals are behind them in the new venture.
“I’ve been humbled by people that we know that have come up here forever and how much they’ve acknowledged how hard we work, and how much they want us to be successful down there,” Melissa said.
The couple always wondered what it would be like to be downtown, Reed said, and so far, Melissa said 1889 is over-performing. “If you don’t take a risk in life, you’ll always wonder.”
