Missoula County Commissioner Dave Strohmaier didn’t violate Montana’s Code of Ethics when he strongly advocated rehabilitating the Maclay Bridge, because he’s not a member of the Maclay Bridge Alliance, according to a decision issued by Missoula County Attorney Kirsten Pabst.
The Bitterroot Bridges Coalition, whose members filed the complaint, and favor replacing the Maclay Bridge with one using South Avenue, on Tuesday said they’ll appeal her decision.
Pabst wrote in her April 2 decision that while a public officer “may not engage in any activity on behalf of an organization of which the public officer is a member while performing his or her job duties," Strohmaier denies being a member of the MBA. She noted the group’s website doesn’t list him as a member or supporter.
And even though the complaint and numerous documents submitted by the proponents of a new South Avenue Bridge alleged that Strohmaier is a de facto member of the MBA by virtue of his support for the MBA’s mission and purpose, and show “extensive engagement” between him and the MBA, the documents don’t demonstrate that he’s an MBA member, Pabst wrote.
“While it is undeniable that Commissioner Strohmaier has been a strong, vocal advocate for the MBA’s mission and purpose as it relates to the Maclay Bridge, he is not a member of the MBA,” Pabst wrote. “The facts do not support a violation” of Montana’s Code of Ethics.
On Tuesday, Strohmaier said that Pabst’s decision confirms his belief all along that it’s proper for him to seek out the counsel of members of the public when it makes sense, depending on the circumstances.
“The way to look at this is, as far as elected officials who campaign for certain platforms, typically we would expect that they do their level best to fulfill the goals they ran on,” said Strohmaier, who ran for office in 2016 and included as a campaign issue reconsideration of the decision to replace the one-lane Maclay Street Bridge with a crossing upriver at South Avenue. “I was committed to taking a hard look at rehabilitating Maclay Bridge if possible," he said. "If that’s not possible, then I want to replace the bridge at the current location. A last resort was a new alignment at South Avenue.
“Throughout all of it, I wanted to ensure a robust environmental analysis be completed.”
In March, the Bitterroot Bridges Coalition sent a four-page letter to Pabst’s office asking that Strohmaier recuse himself from discussions on the bridges because they perceived he had a conflict of interest.
Specifically, the letter claims that Strohmaier relied on reports from engineers not licensed to do work in Montana, who were paid by the MBA to question the conclusions of publicly funded studies, and “to, in effect, lobby for MBA’s interests” in meetings with the Montana Department of Transportation and the Federal Highway Administration.
Those agencies are overseeing the process and paying the estimated $12 million cost for the South Avenue Bridge, which would replace the Maclay Bridge.
The group alleged Strohmaier repeatedly offered to meet with MBA co-founders privately, attend their meetings, and edit their newsletter. In addition, coalition members said they counted between 80 to 100 email messages between Strohmaier and MBA members on the bridge issues, some of which included emails they had sent to Strohmaier that he shared with the MBA.
“No other citizens or interested parties have received the same or any similar treatment by Commissioner Strohmaier,” the coalition wrote. “There may be other ex parte communications between Commissioner (Strohmaier) and members of MBA that we are not yet aware of.”
Ex parte is a legal term in which only one side of an interested party fully presents their case outside of legal hearings.
“Our point is he is a de facto member of the group by his actions,” said Chuck Beagle, a spokesperson for the South Avenue Bridge supporters. “They’re snuggling up to him and he’s editing their newsletter, and she didn’t address that. We’re asking her to reconsider some of those other points.”
If Pabst declines to do so, Beagle said they’ll take their ethics concerns to the Office of the Commissioner of Political Practices.
“He (Strohmaier) is not supposed to be in a decision-making position if he’s biased,” Beagle said.
Strohmaier countered that even if he were a de facto member of the MBA, that wouldn’t be an ethical violation because he has no financial interest in the group of the bridge. He compared it to a commissioner being a member of the Sierra Club or Hellgate Hunters and Anglers, but not acting as an officer of the group or having a financial stake in the outcome of a decision.
“It happens that I align with the MBA platform and I share those concerns,” Strohmaier said. “If an issue comes before that commission that’s relevant to what those (the Sierra Club or Hellgate Hunters and Anglers) believe are important, I see no conflict of interest there, either.”
The long-debated project was first proposed in 1994, with engineers recommending putting a new two-lane bridge across the Bitterroot River at the western end of South Avenue, to connect with River Pines Road on the west side of the river. Along with safety concerns on its width and approaches, the historic Maclay Bridge also has significant weight limitations.
State and federal officials currently are reviewing environmental documents on the proposed South Avenue Bridge, after a one-month hiatus over concerns that they didn’t know the direction the Missoula County Commission wanted to take, and were worried about adding to the cost of the project if the county decided to not move forward.
If that course of action is taken, the county will be responsible for repaying about $1 million in federal funds that were used for the environmental reviews and related costs.