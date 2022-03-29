 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pack mule train strolls the Oval

Pack mule train 01

Julia Kocubinski, right, and Mabel Phillippe, left, pet the lead horse in a pack train of mules on the Oval on Tuesday. The meet-the-mules event was held to educate students on summer course offerings at the University of Montana including "Wilderness Policy and Packing," as well as a five-day "Wilderness Pack Trip" into the Bob Marshall Wilderness.
Pack mule train 02

Sisters Crystal and Bethany Tafoya watch as a pack mule train strolls the Oval on Tuesday.
Pack mule train 03

Robin Connell, the regional pack train manager for the Forest Service's Northern Region Pack Train, leads the mules around the Oval.
