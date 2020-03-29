Missoula’s parks and trails seemed unusually busy last weekend. Even with the sunny forecast and first signs of spring, the number of cars lining trailheads was enough to make anyone do a double take.

After local and state officials ordered the closure of bars, gyms, restaurants, and theaters to reduce crowds and help prevent the spread of COVID-19, stir-crazy Missoulians flocked to the outdoors in search of ways to recreate with friends while still practicing social distancing.

The Missoula Parks and Recreation department closed their indoor facilities and canceled programs, but they have not closed parks and trails — yet. Similarly, Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks closed their visitor centers but kept outdoor recreation areas open.

Last weekend, I found myself wondering how long that will last. Monday, Parks and Recreation made a post on Facebook that read:

"Parks remain open for now, but PLEASE STOP GATHERING IN GROUPS. You might not feel you're at risk, but we ALL have an obligation to prevent the spread of the virus. Parks, and the City, do not want to be forced to close parks because people continue to congregate in large groups — like we saw this weekend at FMRP (Fort Missoula Regional Park), the bike parks, playgrounds, etc. If that behavior continues, public health officials could order Parks facilities closed."

The post urged people to avoid visiting crowded parks and playgrounds.

"We understand that exercise is a big part of people's lives and everybody's mental health, especially here in Missoula, we're a very active outdoor community," said Cindy Farr of the Missoula City-County Health Department.

"We do want to encourage people to recreate, but we want people to recreate in a safe way, and that means keeping your social distancing."

On March 16, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended that over the next 15 days, all U.S. events of 10 people or more be canceled or held virtually. But in Kiwanis Park last weekend, large groups congregated and kids chased each other around the playground. At Blue Mountain on Friday evening, a group of mountain bikers cracked open beers in the parking lot. In the parking lot at the trailhead for the "M" on Tuesday, families hugged each other goodbye and kissed babies on the forehead.

Parks and Recreation has posted some signs at parks and playgrounds encouraging people to distance themselves from others, wash their hands whenever possible and use hand sanitizer. Parks and Rec also shared those guidelines on social media.

When I visited a handful of trails last weekend and early last week, I talked with groups of people who said they are socially distancing in various degrees.

At Blue Mountain on Tuesday, Lars Engelhard and Nathaniel Solberg maintained a safe distance playing disc golf on the expansive course. The friends said disc golf has been a new ritual with ski slopes closing down and reduced hours at work, either in retail or restaurants.

"You never catch this many people up here in March usually," Solberg said. "But ski resorts are shut down, and that's like half of Missoula."

"People do everything up here, too," Engelhard added. "They do dirt biking, hiking, ride their horses."

Down the road at Blue Mountain's main trailhead, Sentinel High School sophomores Kayla Kaasa, Angeleana Reynolds and Laney Markuson returned from a jaunt with their dog.

The group said they don't typically hike, but they have been going on more as their options for activities dwindle. The friends said they don't feel like their peers have been taking social distancing seriously. "No one really cares," Reynolds said. However, the friends said they have been limiting their time with friends to their trio for the most part.

I have to admit that I was frustrated when I arrived at Blue Mountain earlier that weekend to the sight of a packed parking lot with an overflow of cars spilling well onto the side roads. But social distancing can be a challenge.

"Try and explain what social distancing means to a child," Farr said. "Explaining to them that you can't talk to your friends is very difficult."

I laced up my hiking boots begrudgingly this week. Before even hitting the trails over the weekend, I had already overlooked Missoula from the top of Mount Sentinel several times from social media posts shared by friends.

For myself and many other Montanans, the ability to go on a relatively secluded hike not far from home is one of the most attractive things about living here, but in the coming weeks and maybe even months, we're all going to have to work a little harder at finding new trails when the parking lots for the "M," the Rattlesnake National Recreation Area and Wilderness, or Waterworks are crowded.

As our daily lives continue to change, people will want to be outdoors and will need our parks and trails to stay healthy, both physically and mentally. Parents will need playgrounds and open space for kids without a structured school day and without play dates with friends.

If we want to maintain access to our parks and trails as we know it, we're going to have to adjust to a new normal.

