Paddleheads: July 3 celebration still on

As the Paddelheads organization reaffirms Friday's event, others are shutting down, including the second Missoula restaurant to close its operations following a confirmed COVID-19 case among its staff.

The Staggering Ox, a longtime Missoula sandwich staple, posted a notice on its front door that could be seen Monday. On June 26, Paradise Falls announced on Facebook it would also close temporarily after one of its own employees tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Staggering Ox said in its notice the restaurant would reopen after a 14-day quarantine.

"It is with the heaviest of hearts that we announce the closure of our Missoula store, effectively immediately. We have been informed by the health department that one of our employees has tested positive for COVID-19," the sign reads. "Nothing feels worse than keeping our doors closed to our loyal and beloved customers and friends, but our employees, our community and our future matter more than the many downsides of closing.

"We plan to safely reopen after our 14-day self-quarantine."