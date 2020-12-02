Pages out of order due to press problems

The Missoulian had press problems Tuesday night that resulted in several pages of today’s print edition being out of order.

Two motors on the press failed, leaving the Missoulian down to one unit on the press, so the paper had to run in an odd configuration to get today’s edition out to our readers. That caused pages to be out of order.

For example, the front page centerpiece story regarding the real estate market does continue on page A6, but page A6 is included in the Montana section today. Regrettably, many pages throughout the paper are out of order.

"We had a choice between running the paper with pages out of order or waiting until we could get one of the failed motors operating and running the paper in its traditional order," Missoulian Publisher Jim Strauss said Wednesday morning. "That would have meant the paper would have gotten out this afternoon at the earliest, so I chose to get the paper out with the regrettable configuration."

The electrical issue has been identified and the Missoulian expects to be able to restore the other motors and run the paper as usual tonight.

