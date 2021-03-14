Pandemic learning curve: UM studies shutdown

On another March Friday on another planet, the University of Montana Grizzly basketball team was warming up for tournament play in Boise when Seth Bodnar made the call.

“It was a world ago and the world was shutting down,” the UM president recalled a year later. “I had to call (basketball head coach) Travis Decuire — they were in the middle of shoot-around — and say ‘hey, Travis, sorry, we’re ending this. We’re bringing you back.'”

That was March 13, 2020, the day the University of Montana and much of the United States locked down in a defensive crouch. The World Health Organization’s Inspector General reported 132,000 cases of COVID-19 in 123 countries and territories, and at least 5,000 deaths. A year later, there would be one hundred times that many dead in the United States alone.

But a year later, the Griz again headed to Boise for tournament play, and about 3,000 UM students have graduated.