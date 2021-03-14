Pandemic learning curve: UM studies shutdown

On another March Friday on another planet, the University of Montana Grizzly basketball team was warming up for tournament play in Boise when Seth Bodnar made the call.
“It was a world ago and the world was shutting down,” the UM president recalled a year later. “I had to call (basketball head coach) Travis Decuire — they were in the middle of shoot-around — and say ‘hey, Travis, sorry, we’re ending this. We’re bringing you back.'”
That was March 13, 2020, the day the University of Montana and much of the United States locked down in a defensive crouch. The World Health Organization’s Inspector General reported 132,000 cases of COVID-19 in 123 countries and territories, and at least 5,000 deaths. A year later, there would be one hundred times that many dead in the United States alone.
But a year later, the Griz again headed to Boise for tournament play, and about 3,000 UM students have graduated.
“I’m not sure I’d want to go through this year again, but I couldn’t be more proud of the way this university family has come together,” Bodnar said. “There were fears that we might be the super-spreaders that swamp the whole community. Instead, we ensured that COVID cases on campus remained a small percentage of the Missoula County caseload.”
Events avalanched. The day after Pandemic Friday, Montana Commissioner of Higher Education Clayton Christian announced he tested positive for coronavirus. All 110 attendees of the previous week’s Board of Regents meeting were asked to self-quarantine.
In Seattle, nursing homes slammed shut as residents started dying of COVID-19 by the hundreds. Idaho suddenly competed with New York for most infections per capita, traced back to a super-spreader incident on Sun Valley ski lifts.
“That’s when this became real, and we realized this was going to get to Montana soon,” said UM Associate Vice President for Strategic Communications Paula Short. “It was no longer this virus in D.C. or New York. It was right next door.”
UM administrators started meeting three times a day, at 8 a.m., noon and 5:30 p.m., trying to keep abreast of the news. Vice Provost for Student Affairs Sarah Swager said after a career of making residence halls safe places, ordering students to leave for their own safety was wrenching.
“We were working with an enormous number of students one-on-one trying to figure out where do they have a home,” Swager recalled. “I had parents on the phone: ‘I need to fly my daughter home to South Carolina and I can’t get Delta Airlines to answer the phone.’ I couldn’t either.”
For those who had to stay on campus, the university reclassified the old “Xs” family housing as a quarantine/isolation residence for those with possible infections. But sitting in the shadow of Mount Sentinel, the apartments had poor WiFi reception. Short said at first, each occupant was provided a signal booster to keep connected to classes and services.
“Now all those apartments have hardwired internet,” Short said.
The college dining service discovered greater capabilities for take-out meals. A dozen big tents acquired for outdoor classrooms will likely remain in service after both students and professors reported enjoying the change of scene.
Swager said the loss of scene — no football Saturdays, concerts, dissertation defenses, the Forester’s Ball — threatened to strip meaning away from the college experience. The novel coronavirus aimed its infection at the most vulnerable point in the college world: face-to-face interaction.
A truism among college watchers holds that students don’t pay tuition to hear a professor lecture from a podium for an hour — they really want five minutes in the hall after class. As UM scholars abruptly shifted to online learning, one thing that found favor was “asynchronous delivery.” Professors recorded their lectures and presentations for viewing at any time, and then used the class periods for discussion.
“I’ve also been blown away by the creativity of students to find ways to do meaningful things outside the classroom opportunities,” Swager said. “For example, the Pacific Islanders Club has been teaching hula lessons on the Oval every Friday afternoon. When we had more restrictions on how you could gather, they kept finding ways to keep doing hula lessons as weather was getting colder. Now they’re doing socially distant hula lessons in a ballroom, wearing masks.”
UM caught community criticism last July for its decision not to mandate mask-wearing on campus. Soon after, UM implemented a mandate after the Montana University System recommended mask wearing on all Montana campuses. UM also earned praise as one of the top 10 universities alongside Harvard, Oxford and Johns Hopkins for its research on coronavirus vaccine solutions.
“Higher education is often characterized as an institution slow to change,” Bodnar said. “What we want to do coming out of this pandemic, is take what we’ve learned, pair that with what we know of in-person, vibrant experiences, and have the best of both worlds. If we’re doing everything exactly the same, shame on us. We should be learning from this.”