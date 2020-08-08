Pandemic picking: Support network in place for seasonal Montana cherry orchard laborers

Sesar Bonilla, an employment and training specialist with the organization, worked all week in the heat last week with his coworkers at a temporary site offered by a local landowner. Bonilla is fluent in Spanish and led a training session on pesticide safety for the workers at the Yellow Bay Community Club. This year, with the COVID-19 pandemic, the workers were also given free masks and were given free rapid antibody tests by local health care workers at the Community Club. So far, none of the workers have tested positive for antibodies that would indicate either a recent or long-past infection of the novel coronavirus.

Bonilla's father, Jesse Bonilla, worked for decades with the seasonal workers, and this year he wasn’t able to make it.

“We’re now working with the third generation of workers. They come back every year, and now some have grandkids," Bonilla explained. "A few of them were asking me, 'Hey where's Jesse this year?'"

He said there's a stigma associated with the term "illegal immigrants," even for the workers that are vital to the American agricultural system. So he prefers to refer to the cherry pickers by the more accurate term "seasonal workers" because they almost all live in the U.S. year-round, although many travel to see family in Mexico in the winters.