Pandemic picking: Support network in place for seasonal Montana cherry orchard laborers

Every summer, hundreds of seasonal farm workers come from other states in the U.S. to do the exhausting work that brings the famous Flathead cherries to grocery stores and your kitchen counter.
The cherry pickers are usually only here for a few weeks every year, and in that time they’re working frantically to pick anywhere from 2 million to 3 million pounds of the sweet fruit.
Harvesting that much fruit in such a short amount of time, especially because cherries are so fragile, requires skills that local workers simply don’t have.
The pickers, almost all Latinx, have been coming for generations to earn a living in the orchards. The families stay in temporary housing or makeshift camps in the area before moving on to harvest fruit or other crops in other parts of the country. The workers are living in poverty and often don’t have access to the kinds of health care or living conditions that many people in the U.S. take for granted, according to Claudia Stephens, the strategic planning specialist and public information officer for the Montana Migrant & Seasonal Farmworkers Council.
"We usually see, for example, diabetes, cardiovascular illness, anxiety and those health problems are made worse by the fact that they are not insured, do not earn enough money to pay for their medicines and that their life is filled with uncertainty as regards securing the basic needs of life,” Stephens explained.
So for decades, a network of support services has been established to help these workers navigate health care, transportation, food security, education, safety and other issues that arise.
This year, Montana Rural Employment Opportunities, the Montana Migrant & Seasonal Farmworkers Council, the Salish Kootenai College, Montana Legal Services and local food banks were among the organizations that sent workers to the east shore of Flathead Lake to provide assistance.
The Farmworkers Council runs a free Agworker Health and Services clinic every year for the workers, but had to dial back the provided services this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Their staff of nurses worked alongside a team from Rural Employment Opportunities at a dedicated one-stop shop for the workers.
“Many workers have homes in California and Texas, and they travel from those homes up the west coast to Montana to pick Flathead cherries and other fruit as it ripens,” explained Jami Anderson Lind, the executive director of Rural Employment Opportunities. “Sometimes the crops are bad, so there is no work, and REO provides food and gas assistance to help them as they arrive and leave. We have for about 30 years and more. We also provide worker protection and safety training.”
Sesar Bonilla, an employment and training specialist with the organization, worked all week in the heat last week with his coworkers at a temporary site offered by a local landowner. Bonilla is fluent in Spanish and led a training session on pesticide safety for the workers at the Yellow Bay Community Club. This year, with the COVID-19 pandemic, the workers were also given free masks and were given free rapid antibody tests by local health care workers at the Community Club. So far, none of the workers have tested positive for antibodies that would indicate either a recent or long-past infection of the novel coronavirus.
Bonilla's father, Jesse Bonilla, worked for decades with the seasonal workers, and this year he wasn’t able to make it.
“We’re now working with the third generation of workers. They come back every year, and now some have grandkids," Bonilla explained. "A few of them were asking me, 'Hey where's Jesse this year?'"
He said there's a stigma associated with the term "illegal immigrants," even for the workers that are vital to the American agricultural system. So he prefers to refer to the cherry pickers by the more accurate term "seasonal workers" because they almost all live in the U.S. year-round, although many travel to see family in Mexico in the winters.
Rural Employment Opportunities, a nonprofit organization, is funded through a U.S. Department of Labor grant and supports ag workers all over the state. Anderson Lind said they usually see from 650 to 700 different workers every summer, but there may be some they don’t reach. All the workers they provide services to have green cards to work here legally, Anderson Lind said, and she said a “huge majority” of them are permanent residents of the United States and fill out applications for the National Farmworker Jobs Program.
Cherry-picking is a tough job that can't be done by local teenagers, according to Anderson Lind.
“It’s extremely hard work,” she said. “We had a staff member that decided to go out to the orchard to pick some cherries one afternoon to see how it was. In the amount of time (the seasonal workers) had picked a whole box, she had three inches in the bottom of the bucket. You have to know what you’re doing. You can’t bruise the fruit.”
Traveling around the country to pick fruit in the heat is a “tough lifestyle,” she added. Some orchards provide housing for the workers, but many pickers live in campers.
“It’s just a variety of different living situations,” she said.
At Bonilla’s pesticide training session, the demographics of the workers included many women and children.
Pedro Bravo, a worker in his 50s, said through a translator that he’s been coming to the Flathead Valley for roughly 20 years.
Claudia Stephens of the Montana Migrant and Seasonal Farmworkers Council said the organization’s clinic in Lolo serves people for non-emergency care. The field clinic set up along Flathead Lake last week is set up to try to screen for things that might need attention.
“It’s very important we see them because the care they receive from us may well be the only care they get all year,” Stephens explained. “They may otherwise be without medication or not following a treatment plan. The ag worker lifestyle is challenging and uncertain.”
She said the organization’s staff are working with agricultural workers, employers, local health departments and local viral triage centers regarding testing and are directly providing screening and prevention education based on the CDC recommendations.
"Anyone doing agricultural work needs to call our clinic at 406-273-4633 to get registered for services,” she said. They’re looking for Spanish-language interpreters at the Lolo clinic as well, she added.
The Flathead Lake Cherry Growers Cooperative consists of about 100 growers, and they've all agreed to certain safety standards for pickers. Bruce Johnson owns Buena Vista Orchard on the eastern shore of the lake and has about 600 trees.
"We abide by a Good Agricultural Process, GAP, which is safety for our fruit and safety for our workers," he said. "It's a huge undertaking. Everyone does it. We only pick early in the morning. Once it gets to about 80 degrees we stop picking."
He said the pickers are spread out further this year due to social distancing, except if they live together anyway.
He hopes to get 30 pounds from every tree this year compared to 15 pounds per tree last year. He says some years, growers only get about $1.50 a pound, and that's just barely enough to cover costs and pay workers.
"It's hardly worth it," he said.
Other years, the price is better, especially if there isn't a good harvest in Washington.
"We can't set the price," he said. "The Montana market is so small compared to Washington. We produce like a percent of what Washington does, you know? Ours are better. But those guys, and I say it respectfully because they do it for a living, with all they're doing they're kind of doing the work for us, setting the price and getting the market going."
If Washington has a bumper crop, he said people are satiated by the time the later-season Montana cherries are ready, and there isn't as much demand. But if the opposite is true, Montana growers see higher demand and therefore a better price. Most of Montana's cherries are exported out of state, Johnson said.
For more information visit reomontana.org/ or agworker.org/.
