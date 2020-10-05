Pandemic strikes tech industry, companies begin recovery

Multiple Missoula tech companies are hiring this fall, as the technology industry starts to inch back from a concerning second quarter when ompanies such as ClassPass, Submittable and LumenAd downsized their workforces.

New job postings and regrowth for tech companies and the typically high salaries they offer were good news for the Montana state economy. The tech industry generated more than $2 billion for the state in 2018, according to a 2019 survey by the University of Montana’s Bureau of Business and Economic Research. It also ranked as the third highest paid industry in Montana.

However, three major tech companies with offices in Missoula, ClassPass, Submittable and LumenAd, all downsized at the end of March and beginning of April. Prior to April, Submittable had 130 employees. After hiring back some staff, the company was at just 100 employees as of Sept. 3, said Asta So, head of people at Submittable.

Based in Missoula, LumenAd laid off 18 people at the end of March. On April 3, the company reported it had retained 78 jobs, according to its application for a Paycheck Protection Program loan. ClassPass either laid off or furloughed about 53% of its workforce across all locations in April, according to a report by Yahoo Finance; prior to the pandemic, the company counted well over 200 employees in downtown Missoula, its largest office.