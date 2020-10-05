Pandemic strikes tech industry, companies begin recovery

Multiple Missoula tech companies are hiring this fall, as the technology industry starts to inch back from a concerning second quarter when ompanies such as ClassPass, Submittable and LumenAd downsized their workforces.
New job postings and regrowth for tech companies and the typically high salaries they offer were good news for the Montana state economy. The tech industry generated more than $2 billion for the state in 2018, according to a 2019 survey by the University of Montana’s Bureau of Business and Economic Research. It also ranked as the third highest paid industry in Montana.
However, three major tech companies with offices in Missoula, ClassPass, Submittable and LumenAd, all downsized at the end of March and beginning of April. Prior to April, Submittable had 130 employees. After hiring back some staff, the company was at just 100 employees as of Sept. 3, said Asta So, head of people at Submittable.
Based in Missoula, LumenAd laid off 18 people at the end of March. On April 3, the company reported it had retained 78 jobs, according to its application for a Paycheck Protection Program loan. ClassPass either laid off or furloughed about 53% of its workforce across all locations in April, according to a report by Yahoo Finance; prior to the pandemic, the company counted well over 200 employees in downtown Missoula, its largest office.
Some resilient companies, such as Advanced Technology Group, reported no downsizing as a result of the pandemic. But ATG wasn’t the only one with job postings this fall, with ClassPass, Submittable and LumenAd all advertising for open positions on their respective sites as of Sept. 16.
Submittable CEO Michael FitzGerald was confident in the continued expansion of technology companies in Montana following a statewide shutdown in spring in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
“In March everything just sort of stopped,” FitzGerald said. “In retrospect it makes sense. People were just collecting themselves.”
Areas of growth
Opportunities for tech companies have continued. For instance, Submittable is a submission management platform that began as a way for publishers to review manuscripts sent in by authors. However, in the past three to four years, grant application management was a growing part of Submittable’s business. As governments began to establish grant programs for people affected by COVID-19, the Missoula tech company began to see a surge in clients, FitzGerald said. There was also an increase of grant programs for BIPOC-owned (Black, Indigenous, and People of Color) businesses after the deaths of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor caused a resurgence in the Black Lives Matter movement.
Submittable was handling multiple grant processes for the state of Montana as of September.
Hard pivots
While the pandemic didn’t force companies such as Submittable to make drastic changes to its business model, the same can’t be said for ClassPass, which made some hard pivots in the past two quarters. ClassPass is a subscription service that allows people to take fitness classes at many different locations for one monthly fee. In March, pandemic-related shutdowns forced more than 95% of ClassPass fitness and wellness partners to temporarily close their physical locations, said Kinsey Livingston, ClassPass’ vice president of partnerships.
This sudden change to the company’s business model stymied its plans to add 100 new employees in 2020 in Missoula, Livingston said. It also caused furloughs and lay offs.
“We quickly hustled to launch a livestream platform as a way for our studio partners to earn revenue, and a way for our community to stay active and keep part of their routine from home,” Livingston said.
Livingston called the response "tremendous." ClassPass helped more than 4,000 partners add on-demand and livestream classes, offering about 50,000 digital classes a week. The company waved its commission, sending 100% of digital revenue back to the businesses, Livingston said.
ClassPass opened new roles across its company, including several positions based in Missoula.
“ClassPass plans to support both digital and in-person options moving forward, as long as the demand remains,” Livingston said.
Some loan relief
Based in the Florence Building downtown like Submittable, LumenAd is a technology company with a platform that helps marketers run and track advertising campaigns.
After layoffs in late March, the company received a $1-2 million PPP loan. On Aug. 10 and Sept. 15, the company posted on its Instagram page it was hiring for several positions. In an email, LumenAd Director of Operations Marion Talmo requested LumenAd not be mentioned in this article and did not respond to questions. LumenAd CEO Ryan Hansen also did not respond to an email requesting information.
Resiliency through a downturn
ATG made no cuts as a result of the downturn, said Tom Stergios, a senior vice president for the company. ATG, which offers tech solutions to other businesses, was bought by Cognizant at the end of 2018. "Digital technology use is on the rise and transforming as we move through the pandemic," Stergios said. The company was hiring technical analysts, project managers and software engineers for its Missoula office.
A new model of work
Part of the resiliency of the tech industry comes from the ability of employees to work from home. Submittable was one of the first local companies to go fully remote, sending its employees home March 16.
To help staff with the transition, Submittable provided employees a remote work stipend, So said. Employees are also allowed to work at the Submittable offices, also in the Florence building, as long as they’re feeling well and reserve the time. The number of employees allowed in the office at the same time is limited, she said. The management team was reviewing plans for how employees might return to work; however, the option to work remotely will continue through the end of the year.
The company was able to reopen its daycare in July, So said. In addition to the account manager positions and software engineers, the company was also hiring for a substitute early childhood lead teacher as of Sept. 17.
While these hirings may be a good omen for the company and the tech industry, it will take time to fully recover. In July, Montana’s professional and business services sector still employed about 3,300 fewer people than in March 2020, according to preliminary numbers from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Submittable itself was still about 30 people smaller than it was prior to the pandemic.
“The company is doing well, but it is painful that we haven’t figured out how to get everybody back yet,” FitzGerald said.
And, FitzGerald said, far more painful for those former employees who are out of work.
