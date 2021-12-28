Panel finds Missoula responsible for legal fees stemming from water lawsuit

As the legal battle surrounding the purchase of Mountain Water appears to be nearing closure, Missoula is going to have to pay up.

An arbitration panel found last month that Missoula will be responsible for legal bills stemming from a lawsuit the city filed claiming the Carlyle Group backed out of a deal with the city government to purchase Mountain Water. The news was first reported last week by the Daily Montanan.

All eight claims the city made against Carlyle were dismissed with prejudice. In an interview with the Missoulian, Mayor John Engen said a separate process detailing just how much the city will have to pay will likely take place in the summer of 2022.

It is not clear how much the city will have to pay, but the number is expected to run into the millions. Prior to the acquisition, Missoula was the only large municipality in Montana that did not own its own water system.

"We are, of course, disappointed in the arbitration panel's decision, but they made the decision and, at least for the time being, we are going to hang tough until we understand sort of the second phase as they have yet to decide what they want to do about legal fees," Engen said Monday. "In the meantime, we will continue to own the water system forever. None of this changes that."

The award document details the long process leading up to the purchase. Mountain Water Company had owned Missoula's water system for years and had no interest in selling to the city, the document said.

When Mountain Water Company did decide to sell the system, the expectation by the city was that if Carlyle did buy it, Missoula would be in line to purchase it. Once Carlyle purchased the water company — along with two others as part of a package deal — the city did submit an offer of around $65 million.

That deal was rejected by Carlyle in 2013 and the city eventually offered the same sum of money again with the possibility of condemnation. Carlyle then sold all three water companies to Liberty Utilities for around $327 million.

The city's main claim is that Robert Dove, a managing director at Carlyle at the time, made a verbal agreement with the city to sell the water system.

"Irrespective of the length and vigorous efforts of Mayor Engen to acquire the system for the City, there is little evidence that he or anyone else acting for the city reached an enforceable verbal agreement with Dove or anyone else acting for (Carlyle) regarding the acquisition by the City of Mountain Water, and substantial evidence that no such agreement was reached," the interim award document said.

The city was eventually able to purchase the system and went through a variety of legal processes stemming from the condemnation. Missoula bought the asset itself for around $84 million from Liberty Utilities, but legal fees so far have pushed that number to around $100 million.

Engen said at the time of purchase, approximately half of the water pumped by the system was getting lost due to leaks.

"We'd do it over," Engen said. "In my opinion, despite the arbitration panel's ruling, Carlyle is, once again, getting away with it. I think anything we could do to ensure that they thought twice before dealing unfairly with another municipality or any entity they dealt with was worth the fight."

While Missoula is close to being done with legal issues stemming from the purchase, frustration remains. Outgoing City Councilor Jesse Ramos has been vocal about the legal costs associated with the purchase and said City Council has not seen details associated with the legal fees.

He, along with councilors John Contos and Sandra Vasecka, have made a point to vote against any agenda item including legal bills associated with the Mountain Water purchase.

"Separate completely from the city owning its own water, there's the issue of the greed of the lawyers that we've seen time and time again, where the lawyers see the city as essentially a piggy bank where they can just draw money out whenever they want," Ramos said Monday. "All they had to do was pull a couple of heartstrings on the majority of the city council and the mayor and make it seem like they're doing something noble. At the end of the day, they're like any other business and are going to take advantage of anybody else."

He continued: "I want to know why the money was spent, what it was used for, what cases they were working on and why we are getting charged whatever rate we're getting charged. The council has not seen any of those."

Engen said on Monday that once the legal process is complete, the documents associated with legal spending will be available.

"For anything our lawyers consider privileged, once all those proceedings are done, I don't have a problem with those being out in the light of day," Engen said. "There's nothing to be ashamed of, nothing to be embarrassing there. It's the cost of the transaction for trying to get justice for the people I serve."

Engen also said he does not anticipate the city raising taxes or water rates further to pay for the legal fees.

"I don't know what (the) full consequences (will be), but anticipate being able to deal with it without causing pain for the folks I serve," Engen said.

