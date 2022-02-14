Panelists discuss resentment of outsiders during forum on Missoula's changes

The changes Missoula is grappling with as it grows and sees an influx of new residents were the topic Monday at the February forum hosted by the nonprofit City Club Missoula.

The panelists, all longtime Missoulians, talked about the dynamic economic forces that are shaping the community and how they affect people living here — the increasing housing prices, the labor shortage, a development boom and cultural shifts that have caused anxiety for many people who've seen the city rapidly change in the last decade.

Grant Kier, CEO of the Missoula Economic Partnership, served as moderator, joined by WGM Group principal planner Nicholas Kaufman, Sapphire Strategies owner Gwen Lankford, Mmassage owner Mariah Lara and Credit Key vice president of product Tung Pham.

Missoula will probably have to add high-density housing units all over the city and county in order to provide housing for workers who want to make a life here, Kier said.

"We're at a critical turning point for what this place looks like in 10 years," Kier said. "The extent that we keep making it look the same jeopardizes who gets to stay here and live here. If we want to create a place for people, we might need to make some compromises and sacrifices about the way the built environment looks to us."

Pham grew up in Missoula and talked about how it has changed over time. He left for college and work and then returned to a city that felt different.

"I grew up in a refugee family, and we were put here not necessarily by choice," he recalled. "I immediately felt welcomed and we had a tremendous amount of support from the community. The fact that an immigrant kid can go to one of the top colleges in America and work for some of the biggest tech companies, that's because of Missoula."

But when he returned to Missoula with California license plates, he got the sense that he was being treated as an outsider.

"I've always had the sense of being an outsider, but it was a lot more acute this time around, even though I grew up here," he said. "There was a little bit more resentment. It wasn't the same sense of welcoming."

That sense of resentment of outsiders is a theme he's heard from a lot of people in town, he said.

"I've noticed a little bit of an attitude change," he said. "There's a lot of talk about recreation and what they can do with the land. There's a lot of talk about what you can take from Missoula, but there isn't as much talk about what they can contribute. Maybe that's my own experience."

Lankford said Missoula has a rich history of being a working-class town, built by lumber and railroad workers.

"Missoula's backbone was blue-collar and that's not something we necessarily see today and that's a huge change," she said. "People were gracious with each other because it wasn't an easy place to be. Winters can be hard."

She's noticed now that there's a feeling among people that, if they've lived here for 20 years for example, they want to shut the doors and not let any more outsiders in.

A better solution would be to focus on helping people understand how special this place is and how to steward it going forward, she said.

Mariah Lara said it's tough to be a small business owner here because there's been an influx of wealth and rising property taxes.

"Most of our workforce is choosing to live outside Missoula," she said. "Can we continue to have people be sustained or are we going to see huge wage gaps and wealthy people coming in?"

Nick Kaufmann said about 60% of the workforce in the county lives outside the county limits.

"A lot of us can't afford to live here anymore," he said. "When we lose that, we lose the workforce, which is the lifeblood of our economic development."

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 4 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.