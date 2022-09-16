Panelists urge Montana ed board to keep ratios for counselors, librarians

The Montana Board of Public Education heard from expert panelists Wednesday as the rulemaking process for school accreditation standards nears its public comment period, which begins in October.

Librarians as well as former school counselors and administrators spoke of their opinions to the rule changes as recommended by the Office of Public Instruction and fielded questions from board members. Later in the afternoon, board members worked on clarifying the language of the revisions.

Overwhelmingly, their comments raised concerns over student-to-staff ratios for positions such as superintendents, principals, librarians and counselors being eliminated from the OPI’s recommendations.

“I think we need to really pause and think about when we’re talking about student ratios and staffing of libraries and counselors and administrators,” said Dana Carmichael, a panelist and a retired librarian who worked with the Whitefish School District. “The ratio is similar to setting a standard for how many students you have in a classroom.”

The panelists' worries were loudly echoed by public comment on the matter submitted to the OPI’s negotiated rulemaking committee, according to panelist Angela Archuleta, president of the Montana Library Association who is also a librarian at Browning Public Schools.

Archuleta said she read all 1,189 public comments and “1,186 were against removing library ratios and school counselor ratios.” Two people submitted comments wondering how they would find someone to serve in those positions to meet accreditation standards and one thanked the committee for their time.

The two women shared their experiences in schools, particularly about the unique programs in areas like filmmaking and other media, that likely would not exist for students without a robust library staff.

Reduced librarian staffing ratios could also have a disproportionately negative impact on students in rural districts, as many smaller communities don’t have a public library, Archuleta said.

“Our public libraries do not have the resources to cover school libraries too and it’s not in their mission, nor is it fair to ask them,” she said. “Maintaining our current ratio is not moving backwards — student ratios give our students more access to books and research, it develops lifelong learners.”

Board member Tim Tharpe noted that much of the public concern seems to stem from the impression that school boards across the state would begin slashing library positions if the revisions without ratios make it into state rule. He asked the panelists if they felt that was likely to happen.

“I think without a commitment to school librarians and school library budgets, you’re not going to see those standards being met,” Carmichael said.

Carmichael spoke of an instance when Billings Public School was faced with making difficult budget cuts and librarians were put on the chopping block. The positions were spared because of the current ratios in rule, she said.

“It’s not because they want to make the choice, it’s that they have to make the choice, but if we have a quality standard that puts ratios in place and they have to meet that then they’re going to find money or try to figure it out,” Archuleta said, adding that she hopes that the Legislature would seek “ways to fund our schools better so that we wouldn’t be having this conversation.”

Panelist Rob Watson, executive director of School Administrators of Montana, shared similar concerns with the lack of ratios for superintendents and principals in the OPI’s recommendations.

The recommendation does not stipulate that a district must hire a full-time superintendent or principal, “so you could perhaps see a lot more districts that get by with a part-time superintendent where they may have had a full-time superintendent before,” he said.

Without the ratios, it would be possible for a large school like Bozeman High to have 3,000 students under one principal.

Throughout the rulemaking process, the OPI has maintained that the intent of the revisions is to offer school districts flexibility to meet state accreditation standards. Watson agreed that flexibilities could be beneficial in some circumstances, but ultimately prefers ratios to be in rule.

“I appreciated the ratios,” Watson said. “If the ratios are not there, I have full confidence that our school boards will still adhere to some ratios, but we’re a very diverse state, so what has me concerned is we just don’t know what’s going to happen in every particular community.”

Similarly to the hesitations of the librarian panelists, Watson worried that the recommendations could allow districts to see administrative positions as “low hanging fruit” if they were in a position to make budget cuts.

When it comes to school counselors, panelist Bill Starkey, the executive director of Montana School Counselors Association, offered similar perspectives to those representing administrators and librarians on the panel. Ultimately, he anticipates that student access to school counseling services would decrease over time if ratios are eliminated.

He encouraged the board members to brainstorm other alternatives to allowing districts accreditation flexibilities.

“The point is, there could be some solutions out there that are right under our noses and rather than just say forget it, we’re just going to drop the standard, thereby render it no longer a problem. It could be a better solution to say by gosh by golly we’re going to do whatever it takes to make this gap filled,” Starkey said.

But not all of the panelists expressed worries with the proposed rule changes. Heather Jarrett, a superintendent at Reed Point School District, commended the new rules surrounding proficiency-based learning.

Proficiency-based learning is a system of instruction in which students demonstrate that they have learned the knowledge and skills expected of them as they progress through their education.

“It’s not that far off from a traditional education, but it is a buzzword lately,” Jarrett said.

Her district first waded into the learning model about a decade ago with its elementary students and has had an overwhelmingly positive experience. Through it, she saw disinterested students find value in their education and were able to gain proficiency in different ways on their own timeline.

“They have then the power to be an excellent learner and our professionals, our teachers, in the room can help them get there in a variety of different ways,” Jarrett said.

Public comment on the proposed revisions to school accreditation standards will open on Oct. 7 and will close on Nov. 4. A public hearing on the matter is scheduled for Oct. 31 in Helena.