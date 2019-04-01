A fire crew made quick work of scaling Mount Sentinel on Monday afternoon to rush a paraglider who was injured in a crash approximately 500 yards to the Lifeflight helicopter awaiting them at the summit.
Witnesses watched as the man fell between 100 and 150 feet, landing in the timber, Missoula Fire Department Battalion Chief Dave Wolter told the Missoulian late Monday. A number of paragliders in the air and on the hillside below rushed to the man as an off-duty MFD firefighter who was already in the area helped set up the incoming crews.
"It was a huge help," Wolter said. "Some folks from down on the ground saw it and there was also a couple paragliders in the air that were able to land and assist with the rescue."
The man was transported to the hospital with reported back injuries. No further information was available Monday.
The paragliders who aided in the rescue are believed to have been in the same group as the man who crashed, Wolter said.
The man was airlifted at around 3:15 p.m. Monday to Providence St. Patrick Hospital for treatment of his injuries. Missoula Fire Department Assistant Chief Gordy Hughes told the Missoulian the man is in his 60s.
The city fire department was dispatched at approximately 2 p.m. Three crews and a command vehicle were dispatched on the call, according to an MFD press release.
An off-duty MFD firefighter in the area at the time of the crash helped guide the Lifeflight helicopter, which had found a landing spot atop the mountain, as well as an en-route MFD crew who stabilized, treated and moved the man 500 yards to the helicopter, the release stated. U.S. Forest Service law enforcement had started up the back side of the mountain to provide backup if needed.
The MFD crew could be seen hauling the paraglider to the top of the mountain within an hour of the initial call to 911.
"They're in phenomenal shape, especially that crew that went up there," Wolter said.