Ava Hansen, 3, clambered up the miniature climbing wall at Caras Park wearing sparkly sandals.
She's a fan of the activity: "I like to climb."
Indeed, Angie Hansen said her little girl will climb nearly anything, including her mom and other people. In response, Ava smiled and jumped up and down next to the movable wall by Freestone Climbing Gym.
The Hansens were playing Tuesday at Kidsfest in Caras Park, a program of Missoula Parks and Recreation. Started in 1994, Kidsfest brings more than 2,000 children and adults to the downtown park for free activities — fun games and educational booths for little ones, and reprieve for the pocketbooks of parents and grandparents.
Under the big white tent, one little girl wore a party hat. Another child savored a stick of cotton candy even before noon. And another strummed a stringed instrument at a booth by ChildBloom Guitar.
Marissa Parisian, 9, sat at a table coloring a bag designed with cartoon characters. Marissa is on a visit to Montana from her home in Oregon, and she was pleased to be busy with artwork that also would be useful to her.
"I am coloring this bag so I can put stuff in it," Marissa said.
She would be in Montana for a month and a half or so, and planned to play some games after she finished coloring. Her grandpa, Tom McDaniel, watched her work, and as a band played in the background, he said he appreciated the festival.
"It's hard to find things for kids to do," McDaniel said.
At the celebration, the Missoula Food Bank offered free lunches for kids, and Missoula Fresh Market provided fresh fruit. For families new to the area, the festival served as a sort of introduction to offerings for children.
Gabby and Zak Shumate just moved to Montana from Nashville and brought their twins, Davis and Harry, 3, to Caras Park. Davis played with some gymnastics hoops at Mismo's booth, and then both boys scaled the climbing wall.
"We love it," Gabby Shumate said of Kidsfest. "We are excited. All of the booths have hands-on activities, which is nice."
Indeed, even the history lessons at the park came with an active game. Historical Museum at Fort Missoula presented a "Hop Through History," a walking path with milestones that pushed kids toward the finish line or set them back a few places. In 1873, the first Higgins Bridge was built, a marker of progress that had players "Jump Five Spaces."
Additional sponsors of the festival are U-104.5 FM, Missoula Federal Credit Union, Republic Services, Community Medical Center, The Montana Club, United Way of Missoula County, Northwestern Energy, Missoula Pediatric Dentistry, Kiwanis International, Missoula Downtown Association and the Missoula Parking Commission, according to a news release from Parks and Recreation.