Parents, health officials excited about COVID childhood vaccinations

Jaclyn Foster said she is more than ready to get her 5-year-old vaccinated against COVID-19 after seeing the shots recently gain federal approval for ages 5 to 11.

"It's coming at the perfect time for my family because I'm due with a newborn in December and so just having more confidence that, you know, my kindergartner isn't going to bring COVID home from school and give it to the baby is a really nice feeling," Foster said.

After the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention approved COVID vaccines for 5-to 11-year-olds on Oct. 29, health care providers in Montana have begun offering the shots, with the Missoula City-County Health Department kicking off its clinics for young children on Monday.

Missoula County Public Schools is hosting several vaccine clinics this week. Other municipalities, including Billings, Helena and Bozeman, are planning large clinics to immunize children against the virus.

Since the start of the pandemic, Foster has worked to explain what COVID-19 is to her daughter, calling it "the big germ." Her daughter recently received the chickenpox immunization and despite being nervous about shots, was excited to hear about the COVID vaccine.

"I explained that at her most recent appointment, she's gotten the vaccine for chickenpox, so she would never get (chickenpox)," Foster said. "For a week, she went around and would tell just about every adult she met that she'd gotten her chickenpox shot. So she was pretty excited when I told her they'd approved 'the big germ' shot."

Blake Hempstead, an Anaconda native and former school board member, was also happy to have his kids vaccinated. The pandemic took a heavy and personal toll on his family — his father-in-law died of COVID in Missoula after a three-month battle with the virus.

Hempstead's kids were able to get the shot last week.

"(Getting the kids vaccinated) wasn't necessarily just a sigh of relief, it was something that, with the kids trying to deal with the passing of their grandfather, it's really the first time they've head to deal with death, loss, grief in their lives," Hempstead said. "They're deathly afraid of needles, being a kid, obviously, but it was something that they really wanted to do and we're proud to do it."

Missoula County, Anaconda-Deer Lodge County and its neighbor, Butte-Silver Bow County have the three highest rates of vaccination among eligible population in Montana.

Hempstead listened to medical professionals and when they said it was safe, he and his wife went ahead with the vaccinations for the kids, he said.

"If a doctor, or a collection of doctors, are going to come out and say one thing, then that's pretty much where I'm going to lean," Hempstead said. "I'm not going to go down to the local mechanic and tell them how to change my oil. That's just how we approached this, they're the professionals."

Ask your doctor

While the local health department and other health officials have long been urging the public to get vaccinated, their messaging around children's vaccinations is a little different than it has been for adults.

"The approach we've been taking is that we don't want parents to be getting their information from websites, from social media, or even from us," said Missoula City-County Health Officer D'Shane Barnett.

"What we want to do is reach out to their child's doctor, their pediatrician and get information from that medical professional as to whether or not vaccines are appropriate for their child right now," he added.

There has been a lot of misinformation and politicization of COVID and vaccines over the last year, he said.

"What we don't want is for that to stand in the way of people accessing resources that can actually help prevent illness for their children."

Not everyone has the ability to see a doctor to ask those questions, so other organizations are trying to disseminate as much accurate, medically sound information as possible.

Partnership Health Center is encouraging parents with questions about the vaccine to call 406-258-4789 to set up an appointment with a physician — regardless of the ability to pay, or insurance. Additionally, Community Medical Center has a "Nurse on Call Line" where families can call 406-327-4770 for free information from 5 to 7 p.m. every day, through at least Nov. 18.

The Montana Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics held a question and answer session Friday with Montana pediatricians Dr. Tanya Jagodzinski and Dr. David Higgins.

"This safe and effective vaccine now makes COVID-19 infection and these serious complications a preventable disease," Higgins said, after explaining children are not free from risk of COVID and that "otherwise healthy" children have seen long-term health complications.

According to Pfizer's study of its vaccine for children, it is 90% effective in preventing symptomatic COVID and 100% effective in preventing severe disease in children, which Higgins called "incredible."

Jagodzinski also said a good place to look for information on COVID and other general pediatric health questions is healthychildren.org, which is written by pediatricians.

Asking questions and having concerns about the vaccine certainly does not make a person a bad parent, Higgins said. Foster, who is in pharmacy school at the University of Montana, echoed that thought.

"I think for a lot of parents, there's a lot of anxiety about choosing wrong," Foster said. "Because the vaccines are new and as a parent ... it's one thing to make that choice for yourself, but to make it on behalf of your kid is a lot higher pressure."

For Foster, that decision came down to her confidence in the testing and efficacy of the vaccine, citing that in the last 100 years since the world has had vaccines, there has never been a case of new side effects after eight weeks.

The vaccine has been rigorously tested and studied, perhaps more so than any other, Higgins said.

"Vaccines in general are held to essentially the highest safety level of anything," Higgins said. "Arguably these vaccines have been studied in more detail and more robustly than really any vaccine or medication in history."

"It's only going to boost your immunity and help with future infection," he added.

Clinics available

The doses for kids age 5 to 11 come in smaller bottles, use smaller needles, and are one-third of that given to an adult, Barnett said, adding Missoula County and its surrounding partners have not yet run into supply issues.

Uptake will likely be high, Barnett said, basing his assertion on the number of phone calls and messages the local health department got for not opening up childhood vaccinations last week.

The reason for that was due to conflicts with Thanksgiving break, as second-dose vaccine appointments last week would have fallen right around that time, Barnett explained.

On a personal level, Barnett is breathing a sigh of relief — his family will be fully vaccinated as his son, who just turned 11, was scheduled to get his first COVID vaccine dose on Monday night.

"We've been walking on eggshells, because we had a 10-year old at home who could not be vaccinated," Barnett said. "The idea that we could potentially bring a virus home that could not just make him sick, but with children with long hauler syndrome, with all the medical complications that can go along with COVID for children, there's no way we would ever forgive ourselves if we were responsible for that."

MCPS is hosting a Pfizer COVID vaccine clinic for 5- to 11-year-olds on Friday, Nov. 12 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and again on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the district's administration building at 909 South Ave. W. in Missoula. Parents of children in the MCPS system should receive an email from Granite Pharmacy on how to make appointments.

Additionally, Target Range will have a clinic for 5-to 11-year-olds in the school's gymnasium from 2 to 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 11. Appointments can be made through Granite Pharmacy's scheduling phone application.

Hellgate Elementary will have also have a clinic for children on Friday, Nov. 12 from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the Hellgate Elementary Building No. 4 cafeteria. Those appointments need to be made online through the University of Montana's Health Services Pharmacy.

The Missoula City-County Health Department is offering childhood COVID vaccines during its regular clinic hours. Those appointments can be made at missoulainfo.com.

The choice, for many parents, is simple.

"As far as fear of the unknown goes ... it's hard to judge risk for all humans, but I would be so much more worried about, a decade later, finding out that COVID had long-term effects we didn't know about more than the vaccine having long-term effects we didn't know about," Foster said.

