Parents sue 3 Missoula public school districts over mask mandates

Local parents are suing Missoula County Public Schools, Target Range and Hellgate Elementary over masking requirements to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The 11 parents are also suing on “behalf of their minor children,” most of whom are enrolled at the three districts. One family involved in the suit claims to have unenrolled their children at Target Range School District due to the district’s mask mandate.

Those involved with the suit claim that the required use of masks at the three districts is against the law, and infringe on a person's “right to privacy, dignity, and free expression without the necessary showing of a compelling government interest in doing so.”

The general allegations against the school district call into question scientific evidence by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization regarding the effectiveness of masks.

The suit also alleges that the mask mandates at the three districts do not accommodate the needs of children with autism or asthma.