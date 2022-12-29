Park Service reduces special agents' duties as staff shrinks

Amid an increase in visitation and crimes in national parks, the National Park Service has narrowed the scope of the crimes its dwindling number of top-level investigators will handle.

According to a National Park Service internal memo released Thursday by the watchdog group Public Employees for Environmental Responsibility (PEER), in August the agency reduced the types of crimes that its special agents would lead investigations into. The move was announced in an internal memo from Jennifer Flynn, the associate director of Visitor and Resource Protection, to the service's regional directors, park superintendents and chief rangers. Flynn described the change as a "more streamlined service model" for special agents.

Unlike uniformed park rangers who work at a specific park, special agents are plainclothes law-enforcement officers who handle more serious criminal investigations on lands managed by the National Park Service.

Since 2003, Flynn noted in the July 25 memo, the National Park Service's staff of special agents declined 45%, from 55 agents to 30 agents. At the same time, she noted, agents' responsibilities dramatically increased in 2009, when, instead of covering just 25 park units nationwide, the agents began covering all 424 park units in the system.

"When overlaying the 45% reduction in staffing levels with an area of responsibility that has grown exponentially at 1,692% beyond its original intent, the current situation requires attention," Flynn wrote.

The agency addressed the situation by limiting the types of investigations that special agents would take the lead on, leaving more to park rangers. Since August, special agents will still lead investigations into "significant" crimes of violence against people, "complex, felony resource investigations," and criminal investigations involving "significant use of force or officer-involved shooting," Flynn wrote.

Park rangers will now be the default lead investigators on some crimes previously investigated by special agents, such as felony property crimes and drug-related offenses. A report on 2020 crime data from the National Park Service Investigative Services Branch, which oversees special agents, stated that drug crimes and other "crimes against society" made up 7% of crimes in national parks. Property crimes were 8%. Crimes against people were 67%.

But the service is also operating with fewer park rangers to handle investigations and myriad other duties, from coordinating parking spots to wildlife management and conducting search and rescue operations. Since 2005, the number of year-round rangers shrank 15%, and the number of seasonal rangers decreased 30%, according to PEER.

"Reducing our official response to robberies, meth labs, and human trafficking occurring inside our national parks seems like a step in a very wrong direction," PEER Pacific Director Jeff Ruch said in a statement. "Despite larger overall budgets, the Park Service continues to disinvest in its law enforcement capacity."